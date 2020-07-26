Fishing resumes in Bay after ban ends





Since Thursday morning, thousands of fishermen at the main fishing ports including KB Ghat, Sharankhola and Mongla finished all preparation to start fishing. Centring this, the fishing villages became festive after a long pause.

The 65-day ban was imposed on May 20 last, restricting all fishing in the sea to increase fish reserve.

A visit on Thursday morning to Rajoir fish landing station in Sharankhola Upazila found anchored trawlers waiting for sailing to the sea. The fishermen were loading fishing nets, fuel and other equipment to the trawlers.

Fish godown owners Md Mujibur Talukder, Md Kabir Hawlader and Md Jamal Hawlader said they have incurred huge loss for the 65-day ban. Each of them counted Tk 3 to 5 lakh for food support and advances to their fishers.

They complained that many fishers have made a huge profit by fishing during the ban.

President of District Fishing Trawler Owners Association and President of Jatiya Matsya Samity, Sharankhola Upazila unit, Md Abul Hossen said the district has over 1,500 fishing trawlers, and of these, 600 are in Sharankhola. Now, these trawlers are going to the sea.

Vice-President of Bangladesh Fishing Trawler Owners Association and an eminent fish trader of Sharankhola M Saiful Islam Khokan said, defying the government ban, many dishonest fishermen caught fishes in the sea. Despite enjoying all government benefits, they violated the ban.

He demanded their trial and punishment.

"For the ban, we got increased volumes of fishes last year," he pointed out, adding, if the government is stern about the ban, the hilsa reserve will increase, and the country will earn huge foreign currency.

District Fisheries Officer Dr Khaled Kanak said, for the ban, the hilsa production is increasing day by day. During the ban time, each fisher was given 40 kg of rice.















