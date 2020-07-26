Video
Sunday, 26 July, 2020
Two jailed in 2 dists

Published : Sunday, 26 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Our Correspondents

Separate mobile courts on Thursday sentenced two youths to jail on different charges in two districts- Manikganj and Naogaon.  
MANIKGANJ: A mobile court here on Thursday sentenced a young man six months of imprisonment and fined Tk 5,000 for taking drugs in the district.
The mobile court raided the house of accused Masudur Rahman Shishir, 26, in Dudhbazar area in the district town and caught him while taking drugs.
Later, Executive Magistrate Tasmia Akhter Rosy handed down the judgement in the afternoon.
DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON: A mobile court here on Thursday noon sentenced a youth to a month of imprisonment for selling medicines of coronavirus in Dhamoirhat Upazila of the district. The convict is Md Shuvo, 21, son of late Jalal Uddin of Katalmari Village in Mirpur Upazila of Kushtia.  
Alampur Union Parishad Chairman Md Fazlur Rahman said Shuvo was selling fake medicines for coronavirus in the area on Wednesday afternoon.
On suspicion, locals caught him at around 5:30pm and informed police.
Later, a mobile court led by Upazila Nirbahi Officer and Executive Magistrate Ganpati Roy sentenced him to jail.


