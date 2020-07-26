Video
Sunday, 26 July, 2020, 8:54 AM
Home Countryside

4 minors drown in 3 dists

Published : Sunday, 26 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Our Correspondents

Four minor children drowned in separate incidents in three districts- Gopalganj, Bandarban and Kurigram, in two days.
GOPALGANJ: Two minor girls drowned in a pond in Sarderpara Village under Korpara Union in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday.  The deceased were identified as Fatema, 5, daughter of Ruhul Amin Khan of Sarderpara Village, and Tamanna, 6, daughter of Tara Mia of Charmanikdah area of the upazila. They were cousin sisters.
Local sources said Fatema and Tamanna drowned in a pond nearby the house at noon while bathing.
Later, locals recovered the bodies from the pond.
Inspector of Boiltali Police Outpost AHM Salauddin confirmed the incident.   
LAMA, BANDARBAN: A minor boy drowned in a pond in Lama Upazila of the district on Friday.
The deceased was identified as Md Riyad, 5, son of Md Rubel, a resident of Merakhola Ashrayan Prakalpa in the upazila.
Local sources said Riyad dorwned in the pond while taking bath in it at around 4pm.
Later, family members rescued him from the pond and took to Lama Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Riyad dead.
Sadat Union Parishad Chairman Mintu Kumar Sen confirmed the incident.
ULIPUR, KURIGRAM: A minor boy drowned in flood water in Ulipur Upazila of the district on Friday noon.
The deceased was identified as Akash, 3, son of Mohsin Ali, a resident of Darar Par Abdul Hakim Village in the upazila.
Police sources said Akash went missing from his house on Wednesday noon. Following this, a team of Fire Service conducted a search operation for few hours but failed to spot him.
Later, locals saw the body was floating in flood water in a field nearby the deceased's house at noon and recovered the body.
Officer-in-Charge of Ulipur Police Station Md Ruhul Amin confirmed the incident.


