Sunday, 26 July, 2020, 8:54 AM
Flood-hit people to be rehabilitated: Palak

Published : Sunday, 26 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Our Correspondent

NATORE, July 25: State Minister for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Zunaid Ahmed Palak, MP, said the people of greater Chalan Beel and Halti Beel suffer for flood every year. The government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is always ready to face any flood situation in the country.
He said this while distributing relief goods to the flood victims on Beel Halti Trimohini Honours College premises in Natore Sadar Upazila on Friday.
He said people are suffering from both corona pandemic and flood now. A total of 52 shelter centres were prepared for the victims. In the meantime, people have taken shelter in 14 centres.
In this connection, he advised leaders and activists of local Awami League to work for the affected people.
He also said, the affected people will be rehabilitated, and their houses will be rebuilt after the flood ends.
At that time, Deputy Commissioner Md Shahriaz, Executive Engineer of Bangladesh Water Development Board here Abu Raihan, Executive Engineer of Local Government Engineering Department in Natore Shahidul Islam, and freedom fighter Abdul Mannan were also present.










« PreviousNext »

