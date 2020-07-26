Flood-hit people to be rehabilitated: Palak





He said this while distributing relief goods to the flood victims on Beel Halti Trimohini Honours College premises in Natore Sadar Upazila on Friday.

He said people are suffering from both corona pandemic and flood now. A total of 52 shelter centres were prepared for the victims. In the meantime, people have taken shelter in 14 centres.

In this connection, he advised leaders and activists of local Awami League to work for the affected people.

He also said, the affected people will be rehabilitated, and their houses will be rebuilt after the flood ends.

At that time, Deputy Commissioner Md Shahriaz, Executive Engineer of Bangladesh Water Development Board here Abu Raihan, Executive Engineer of Local Government Engineering Department in Natore Shahidul Islam, and freedom fighter Abdul Mannan were also present.

















