Eleven detained in four districts





MYMENSINGH: Police arrested two persons from Bhaluka Upazila of the district on Thursday for alleged embezzlement of Vulnerable Group Feeding (VGF) rice.

In this connection, Upazila Project Implementation Officer Abul Kalam Azad filed a case with Bhaluka Model Police Station (PS).

The arrested are Meduari Union Parishad Chairman in the upazila Jasmine Nahar Rani and Akbar Dafadar.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the PS Mohammad Main Uddin said the arrestees were sent to court.

UNO Masud Kamal said they will be punished if the allegation is proved after investigation.

BOGURA: Police detained three men along with arms and phensedyl from a truck in Kahalu Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The arrested are truck driver Kabil Hossain, 38, of Joypurhat, his assistant Sobhan Hossain, 28, of Naogaon, and Chotan, 24, of Joypurhat Sadar Upazila.

On information, police searched a Dhaka-bound truck in Bhat Dubla area about 3pm, and arrested them along with 136 bottles of phensedyl, 10 bullets, and 10 pistols.

Bogura-4 Armed Police Battalion Commanding Officer Md Zainul Abedin confirmed the incident.

BARISHAL: Police detained three members of an inter-district robber gang along with lethal weapons from different places of the city early Wednesday.

The arrested are: Firoz Hawlader, 32, an accused in three cases; M Liton Matubbar, an accused in 14 cases including robbery; and Liton Mollah, an accused in seven cases.

Barishal Kotwali Model PS OC Nurul Islam said on information, a special team police led by Senior Assistant Police Commissioner M Russell Ahmed raided different areas about 3am and arrested them. Lethal weapons were also recovered from their possessions during the drive, the OC added.

BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI: Members of Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG) detained three pirates from Tetulia River in Bauphal Upazila of the district early Tuesday.

The arrested persons are Zakir Hossain, 35, Manik Mia, 32, and Hemayet Mia, 40.

BCG members detained them at around 12:30am from Badamtali area when they were allegedly preparing to commit robbery.















