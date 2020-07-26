Video
Sunday, 26 July, 2020, 8:54 AM
Home Countryside

Dumuria farmers unwilling to sell paddy to govt godown

Published : Sunday, 26 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Sheikh Mahtab Hossain

DUMURIA, KHULNA, July 25: Farmers selected by lottery are not selling paddy to government godowns in Dumuria Upazila of the district.
In the backdrop of corona pandemic, they are being attracted to the higher prices of their paddies in the open market.
The official paddy procurement campaign is likely to witness setback. In the last three months, only 20 per cent paddy has been bought officially.
In the last three months, after the start of the official IRRI-Boro paddy collection campaign, 8,950 metric tons of paddies were bought from farmers of nine upazilas in the district at Tk 1,040 per maund.
The Boro procurement campaign began in the country from April 26 last, and will continue till August 31 next.
In the meantime, farmers in nine upazilas have been selected through lottery for supplying paddies to the government godowns.
On the other hand, farmers have been selected through a mobile phone app in Sadar Upazila. But due to the coronavirus pandemic, farmers are getting better prices in the open markets.
Some godowns are yet to buy even 20 per cent out of the target.
Getting encouraging prices in the open markets, the growers are avoiding extra hassles in selling paddies to the government godowns.
Farmer Enamul Haque of Tipna Village in Dumuria Upazila said, "I am getting good yield and price in this Boro season. There are many problems in selling paddies to government godowns."
Upazila Nirbahi Officer and Chairman of Upazila Food Control Committee Shahnaz Begum said, presently for high prices of paddies in open markets, farmers are not selling these to the government godowns. Only 20 per cent of the targeted volume have been achieved.
She also said local food godowns have a section of beneficiaries who are creating problems.
She however assured that the paddies would reach the godowns in the next few days.
Upazila Food Godown Officer (In-charge) Sujit Kumar Mukherjee said the selected farmers are not selling paddies to the godowns.
District Food Control Officer Muhammad Tanvir Rahman said, "All our activities have been continued to make the farmers interested in each upazila to achieve the government procurement target." A total of 7,950 MT of paddies will be collected from the district this season, he also said.
Additional Deputy Director of Khulna Food Office Md Nazrul Islam Udyan said during the last Boro season, a total of 56,704 hectares of land in the district was brought under Boro farming, and the production was 2,56,504 MT.


