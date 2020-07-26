Video
Sunday, 26 July, 2020, 8:54 AM
Foreign News

Pak man, 103, survives C-19

Published : Sunday, 26 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47

ISLAMABAD, July 25: A 103-year-old man has recovered from COVID-19 in Pakistan to become one of the oldest survivors of the disease in the world, beating the odds in a country with a weak healthcare system, his relatives and doctors said.
Aziz Abdul Alim, a resident of a village in the mountainous northern district of Chitral, was released last week from an emergency response centre after testing positive in early July.
"We were worried for him given his age, but he wasn't worried at all," Alim's son Sohail Ahmed told Reuters on the phone from his village, close to Pakistan's border with China and Afghanistan. Ahmed quoted his father as saying that he had been through a lot in life and the coronavirus did not scare him. He did however, not like being in isolation.    -REUTERS



