Coronavirus: Key updates





DAILY RECORD SURGE IN US

For the second straight day the United States reports more than 70,000 new cases and over 1,000 deaths as the virus takes hold in the country's south and west.

ASIA NEW OUTBREAK

South Korea reports its highest infections figure in nearly four months, adding 113 new cases, including 86 among people who arrived from overseas. And in Vietnam the first locally-transmitted case in nearly 100 days is detected.

PRESSURE ON US SCHOOLS TO REOPEN

The top US health body the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention issues new guidelines on the reopening of schools, clearly weighting its recommendations in favour of having students return to their classrooms from September.

CHINA KICK-OFF AT LAST

Top tier football returns in China, with the Chinese Super League holding a minute's silence before getting the season underway five months late because of the pandemic.

NO CARNIVAL FOR SAO PAULO

Sao Paulo, the biggest city in virus hotspot Brazil, says it is indefinitely postponing its 2021 carnival because of the pandemic. Rio de Janeiro, home to the largest carnival in the country, and one of the most famous in the world, is considering a similar move.

FRANCE IMPOSES TESTS ON 16 NATIONS

French prime minister Jean Castex announces on-the-spot tests for travellers visiting from 16 high-risk countries including the United States. As France has not yet resumed general travel to and from these countries the tests will be for French citizens and residents. Meanwhile, Germany decides to offer non-mandatory free tests to all returning travellers, as concerns grow over a rise in infections due to summer travel.

BRITAIN IMPOSES MASKS

Britain joins the growing list of countries imposing the use of face masks. It is compulsory to wear a face covering in shopping centres, banks, takeaway outlets, sandwich shops and supermarkets, following the lead of Scotland. -AFP















