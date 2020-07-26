Ask two Kirmanis: What's in a name?





But if the same question is asked to Pakistani-born cricketer Zaheer Abbas (also known as Asian Bradman) or former India wicket keeper Syed Kirmani, they would reveal that there's a lot in the name.

Interestingly, the name of Zaheer Abbas, who turned 73 on Friday has his first and last names are Syed and Kirmani (full name : Syed Zaheer Abbas Kirmani), which mirrors India's World Cup winning keeper Kirmani (full name : Syed Mujtaba Hussein Kirmani).

Accepting the congratulatory message from his London home, Zaheer Abbas says, ""my father liked me to be called Zaheer and he named it accordingly. I am more comfortable with this name".

Incidentally, Zaheer Abbas married an Indian girl Rita (alias Samina).









"What I am told is that Abbas' family came from Kirman, a place in Tehran and that's how he is Kirmani".

Syed Kirmani, when approached in Bangalore said, "I came to know about Abbas' name only a couple of years ago, when as an ICC president, he visited a few academies in India. I accompanied him to Hyderabad and that's when he revealed this secret".

"I am proud to be sharing my name with a great cricketer", Kirmani said.

"There are many Syed Kirmani in my whatsapp group but none is a cricketer and I would now love to have cricketer Syed Kirmani in my phone book", the 3-year-younger Kirmani concluded. "What's in a name? is the famous quote English poet William Shakespeare had said.But if the same question is asked to Pakistani-born cricketer Zaheer Abbas (also known as Asian Bradman) or former India wicket keeper Syed Kirmani, they would reveal that there's a lot in the name.Interestingly, the name of Zaheer Abbas, who turned 73 on Friday has his first and last names are Syed and Kirmani (full name : Syed Zaheer Abbas Kirmani), which mirrors India's World Cup winning keeper Kirmani (full name : Syed Mujtaba Hussein Kirmani).Accepting the congratulatory message from his London home, Zaheer Abbas says, ""my father liked me to be called Zaheer and he named it accordingly. I am more comfortable with this name".Incidentally, Zaheer Abbas married an Indian girl Rita (alias Samina)."What I am told is that Abbas' family came from Kirman, a place in Tehran and that's how he is Kirmani".Syed Kirmani, when approached in Bangalore said, "I came to know about Abbas' name only a couple of years ago, when as an ICC president, he visited a few academies in India. I accompanied him to Hyderabad and that's when he revealed this secret"."I am proud to be sharing my name with a great cricketer", Kirmani said."There are many Syed Kirmani in my whatsapp group but none is a cricketer and I would now love to have cricketer Syed Kirmani in my phone book", the 3-year-younger Kirmani concluded.