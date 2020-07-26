|
Ask two Kirmanis: What's in a name?
"What's in a name? is the famous quote English poet William Shakespeare had said.
But if the same question is asked to Pakistani-born cricketer Zaheer Abbas (also known as Asian Bradman) or former India wicket keeper Syed Kirmani, they would reveal that there's a lot in the name.
Interestingly, the name of Zaheer Abbas, who turned 73 on Friday has his first and last names are Syed and Kirmani (full name : Syed Zaheer Abbas Kirmani), which mirrors India's World Cup winning keeper Kirmani (full name : Syed Mujtaba Hussein Kirmani).
Accepting the congratulatory message from his London home, Zaheer Abbas says, ""my father liked me to be called Zaheer and he named it accordingly. I am more comfortable with this name".
Incidentally, Zaheer Abbas married an Indian girl Rita (alias Samina).
"What I am told is that Abbas' family came from Kirman, a place in Tehran and that's how he is Kirmani".
Syed Kirmani, when approached in Bangalore said, "I came to know about Abbas' name only a couple of years ago, when as an ICC president, he visited a few academies in India. I accompanied him to Hyderabad and that's when he revealed this secret".
"I am proud to be sharing my name with a great cricketer", Kirmani said.
"There are many Syed Kirmani in my whatsapp group but none is a cricketer and I would now love to have cricketer Syed Kirmani in my phone book", the 3-year-younger Kirmani concluded.