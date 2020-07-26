Video
No plan to start camp for women's booters just now: Choton

Published : Sunday, 26 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73

Though the men's national football team will start their conditioning camp from next month ahead of FIFA World Cup Qualifying round 2022 matches, but the camp for women's football team will not start at the moment for bad situation due to corona virus.
However, the U-16 women's team skipper Maria Manda and co. have been continuing their physical training and fitness staying their respective home under the supervision of their head coach Golam Robanni Choton and assistant coach Mahbubur Rahman Litu.
"Still the situation of corona virus has not reached at stable stage� besides the government has not given permission in this regards as well �..when the situation will improve and the government give the clearance, the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) may take step to arrange the camp for the women's team later stage, Choton told BSS today.
He said the women's team is always in their touch as they are providing necessary tips and different instructions in everyday and hold a video conference in a week so that they can take their fitness to a standard level.
The head coach said the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) youth tournaments were scheduled to organise in September and October were postponed due to pandemic. But despite the postponement of the two tournaments the women's booters continuing physical training in full swing for their some AFC'S matches scheduled to be held next year.
Choton hoped that the federation would arrange the camp for the women's team as soon as the corona virus situation would improve.
Earlier, the national team's committee of BFF advised the women's booters to take preparation staying at their respective home because the camp will start when the corona virus situation of the country will improve.     -BSS


