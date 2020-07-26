Video
Abahani Samorthok Gosthi to observe Sheikh Kammal's birth anniversary on Aug 5

Published : Sunday, 26 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50

A supporters' forum of Abahani Limited "Abahani Samorthok Gosthi" have chalked out various programmes to observe the 71st birth anniversary of Shaheed Sheikh Kamal, the eldest son of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, on August 5, a Abahani Samorthok Gosthi press release said today.
To observe the day, Abahani Samorthok Gosthi will pay tribute by placing wreath at portrait of Abahani club founder Sheikh Kamal on August 4 at 12.1 am (midnight) and on the following day on August 5 the supporters' forum will hold discussion meeting, milad, day-long doa-mahfil and tree plantation program at the Abahani club premise.
In this regards, Abahani Samorthok Gosthi central working committee arranged an emergency meeting on Friday last with its president Syed Belayet Hossain Babu in the chair.
Abahani Samorthok Gosthi's vice president Anam-e-Khoda Zulu, general secretary Asaduzzaman Mithu, assistant general secretary Meer Humayun Kabir and office secretary Debobroto Dey Debu were also present in the meeting.     -BSS


