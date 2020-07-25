Dhaka cylinder blast: Another child dies

A four-year-old child, who burnt in Thursday's Bangshal roadside gas cylinder explosion, succumbed to his burn injuries on Friday night.

The deceaed was identified as Jannat.

Jannat breathed his last at night while undergoing treatment at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

Earlier on Thursday, Jannat's younger brother Moinul burnt alive.

Three-year-old Moinul died on the scene and other three family members sustained burn injuries after the gas cylinder exploded during repair works in the gas line on the road around 8:15am.





A portion of their house was also collapsed due to the impact of explosion.



