Saturday, 25 July, 2020, 9:34 PM
latest Bangladesh reports 38 more coronavirus deaths in one day      
National

Lockdown lifted from Wari after 21 days

Published : Saturday, 25 July, 2020 at 9:13 AM  Count : 138
Observer Online Desk

The Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) lifted the lockdown from Wari on Friday midnight, 21 days after it was enforced.

Abu Naser, public relations officer of the DSCC, said the lockdown was lifted at 12am as there is no fresh instruction from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) and the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) in this regard.

Besides, he said, the infection rate in the area has relatively declined.





However, the awareness campaign will continue there as before using loudspeakers to make sure that people are following social-distancing rules and recommended health protocols, reports UNB.

Other services, including food delivery and coronavirus-testing booths, will be there until July 30.

Wari was put under the 21-day lockdown on July 4 as the health authorities marked the area as a 'Red Zone' due to the high Covid-19 infection rate there.

TF

