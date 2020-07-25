

PM launches country’s biggest climate refugee scheme

Our major cities have been struggling to cope with an influx of millions of people from rural and coastal areas due to climate change-induced disasters. Evidence suggests that we currently have around six million climate migrants, a number that could more than double by 2050 due to global warming, frequent and severe floods, drought, heat waves, cyclones and storm surges, sea level rises and salinity intrusion.

Unquestionably, the housing scheme for the climate refugees had appeared as the need of the hour. The landmark rehabilitation project titled as "Khurushkul Ashrayan Prokalpa" will be the country's largest rehabilitation project, located in Khurushkul area on the outskirts of the south-eastern beach town of Cox's Bazar.



At the initial stage, 600 families would get their new shelter in 20 recently built special structures having 32 flats with all modern amenities. In the long term, a total of 4,409 climate refugee families would be rehabilitated at the site and 139 five-storey buildings will be constructed on 253.59 acres of land at a cost of Taka 1800.39 crore.

We profoundly thank our armed forces to have played a crucial role in constructing the shelters for the climate refugees. The army has once again proved its dedication to its people and country.











With the worsening impacts of climate change, Bangladesh has not received enough international assistance for climate change and mitigation efforts. Moreover, widespread corruption and mismanagement of climate change projects in Bangladesh have often failed to deliver concrete results. Authorities concerned coupled with army assistance must ensure complete accountability of the latest project. In short, we want the housing scheme to be a role model for the rest of the world.



However, the most important aspect of this scheme is about its beneficiaries. We expect to see actual climate refugees struggling to survive, taking shelter in this project. In order to do so, refugee candidates must go through strict scrutiny checks. Additionally, the project authority must come forward to ensure that no refugee family is granted access based on political, ethnical and biased considerations.

