Supplements boost brain health in underfed kids: Study





The findings have important implications for children's education and national development in low income countries, they reported in BMJ, a medical journal.

At least 250 million children worldwide under five









fail to reach their cognitive developmental potential, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Undernutrition is not the only factor, but has been associated with long term brain impairment.

To see whether targeted supplements could make a difference, a team of US researchers conducted trials in Guinea-Bissau that measured working memory (key for studying) and blood flow to the brain (a measure of brain health) in more than 1,000 children at risk of undernutrition.

