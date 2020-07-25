Video
Stern action against negligence at BD missions: FM

Published : Saturday, 25 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Diplomatic Correspondent

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has said stern action will be taken against allegations of negligence, unwillingness to provide services and disrespectful behaviour by anybody with the service seekers in Bangladesh missions abroad.
He has directed all Bangladesh ambassadors posted in the European countries to make sure that no one misbehaves with the service seekers.
Dr Momen also urged the officials and employees at the Bangladesh missions abroad to provide quality services to service seekers in a happy mood.
The Foreign Minister gave the directives during a recent virtual meeting with Bangladesh ambassadors posted in the European countries, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday.
He said stern action will be taken against any allegations of unwillingness to provide services and disrespectful behaviour by anybody with the service seekers.
Dr Momen urged all envoys to improve quality of the services they provide in their respective missions.
He urged all missions to take steps immediately by listening to problems and allegations of the service seekers by keeping hotline numbers open round the clock.
The Foreign Minister urged the ambassadors to make sure that phone calls are received and responded always.


