BSMMU sues Aparajita Int'l for supplying fake masks





BSMMU Director

(Hospital) Brigadier General Zulfiqar Ahmed Amin said, "We filed a case of fraud against Aparajita International with Shahbagh Police Station on July 23."

They did not provide the masks and gloves that they were supposed to supply as per the conditions of the contract with BSMMU, said the director.

BSMMU Proctor Syed Mozaffor Ahmed filed the case with Shahbagh Police Station against Sharmin Jahan, owner of Aparajita International.

BSMMU issued a work order to Aparajita on June 27 to supply 11,000 masks, according to the case dossier.

The company supplied 1,300 masks in the first lot on June 30, 460 in the second and 1,000 in the third on July 2 and 700 in the fourth lot on July 13 to the hospital.

The masks supplied in the first and second lots were flawless, but the masks in the third and fourth lots were found to be faulty when distributed and used.

The quality of the masks fell short of the specifications, according to the case document. Users found some masks with torn straps, while misspelt English words were printed on some of them.

The authorities realized that the masks were poor in quality and standard, which put the lives of Covid-19 healthcare fighters in grave danger.

BSMMU served notice on Aparajita owner Sharmin Jahan, also an assistant registrar at Dhaka University, on July 18, seeking an explanation. In reply, Sharmin 'apologised' in a written statement on July 20, which is equivalent to a confessional statement, Proctor Mozaffor Ahmed stated in the case statement.















