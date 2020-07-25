1.3m children in Bangladesh likely to be affected by flooding: UNICEF





Flooding has come at a time when Bangladesh is still recovering from Cyclone Amphan, and its already stretched emergency and health response systems are working hard to contain the spread of the Covid-19, it said.

UNICEF said the most urgent needs for children are clean water, hygiene supplies to prevent the spread of disease, food supplies and safe places in evacuation centres for children to play.

"More than half a million (548,816) families have lost their homes. UNICEF is working closely with government partners, who are leading the flood response, and NGOs to provide urgently needed water, sanitation and hygiene supplies to children and communities in need," the UN agency.

Over four million children are currently estimated to be affected and in urgent need of life-saving support, with many millions more at risk. Weeks of torrential monsoon rains, widespread flooding and deadly landslides in Bangladesh, India and Nepal have affected millions of children and families in South Asia region, the agency said. "Immediate support, more resources and innovative programmes are urgently needed to address the challenges that these threats represent to the region's children," said Jean Gough, UNICEF Regional Director for South Asia.

"Even for a region that is all-too-familiar with the devastating impact of extreme weather, the recent heavy monsoon rains, rising floods and continued landslides are creating a perfect storm for children and families affected," she added.

"The Covid-19 pandemic and containment and prevention measures add an additional complication to the mix, as Covid-19 cases are accelerating in some of the affected areas," she further said.

Over 700 people have died and dozens are missing across the four countries, with continuing reports of children drowning.

UNICEF said it is on the ground working in close coordination with respective governments and humanitarian partners to scale up its responses and support the immediate needs of affected children and their families, but the response is complicated by the COVID-19 pandemic and the associated containment and prevention efforts.

Measures such as physical distancing and handwashing need to be observed in order to minimize the risk of infections among affected populations, especially those in emergency shelters.

Many areas remain inaccessible due to damage to roads, bridges, railways and airports.









"The fall-out from the COVID-19 pandemic is being compounded by climate change and extreme weather events and are arguably the biggest issues affecting children in South Asia right now," said Jean Gough.





