Saturday, 25 July, 2020, 8:00 AM
Dhaka-Ashulia Elevated Expressway

BD-China likely to sign loan deal in August

Published : Saturday, 25 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Mohammad Zakaria

Bangladesh is likely to sign a big loan agreement of Tk10, 950 crore with China to construct the much-awaited Dhaka-Ashulia Elevated Expressway the next month.
The 24-km expressway is one of the largest elevated roads that will connect 30 districts in the country's
northern region with Dhaka.
The signing of the loan agreement is likely to be held the next month. Earlier it was scheduled to be signed in January.
"Due to the deadly Covid-19 outbreak in the country, the signing ceremony was delayed. China assured us of providing loan for constructing Dhaka-Ashulia Elevated Expressway," joint Secretary of Economic Relations Division (ERD) Shahriar Kader Siddiky told the Daily Observer on Thursday.
Sources of the ERD of the Finance Ministry said of the Tk16, 901 crore project, Tk10, 950 crore would come from the Chinese State Bank and Tk5, 951 crore from the government exchequer.
The priority project would be implemented on Government to Government (G2G) basis. The project is supposed to be completed by 2022. National Machenarise Import and Export Corporation of China are going to implement the project.
Over four crore people of 30 districts will be benefited from the completion of the massive project.
Once it is implemented, commuters of 25 northwestern districts and five southwestern districts will be able to enter and leave the capital city without facing any traffic congestion.
Once completed, the expressway will connect Hazrat Shahjahal International Airport with Abdullahpur, Ashulia, DEPZ and Chandra on the North Bengal Highway.
On December 02 last, the maiden meeting of Bangladesh-China joint working group was held in Dhaka where China confirmed to provide the loan for the project.
Meanwhile, the joint working group was formed to probe slow progress of 27 projects involving around $20 billion that China had agreed to provide during its President Xi Jinping's Dhaka visit in October 2016.


