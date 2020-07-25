Video
11,000 hospital beds for C-19 patients empty in country

Published : Saturday, 25 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84

More than 11,000 hospital beds out of over 15,600 for COVID-19 patients have remained empty despite a continuous surge in coronavirus cases in Bangladesh.
They include 306 intensive care unit beds out of over 500, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.
Additional Director General Nasima Sultana said in Friday's briefing on COVID-19 that the number of coronavirus patients receiving treatment at general-ward beds in Dhaka was 2,103. Another 184 were at ICUs.
In Chattogram, 288 patients were being treated in general-ward beds and 22 in ICUs. The figures for Covid-19 patients at general-ward beds in the rest of the country was 1,888 and 100 at ICUs.
The temporary hospital built on an emergency basis in International
Convention City Bashundhara was treating only 15 patients. It has the capacity to treat 2,013 patients.        -bdnews24.com


