2,548 new virus cases, 35 more die





Another 2,548 people tested positive for COVID-19 until 8 am Friday, bringing the tally of infections to 218,658, according to government data.

The recovery count also jumped to 120,976 with 1,768 patients overcoming the disease through treatment at home and in hospital care in the same period, DGHS Additional Director General Nasima Sultana said in a media briefing.

It puts the rate of recovery at 55.33 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.30 percent following the deaths of 28 men and seven women in the last 24 hours.

A total of 12,027 samples were tested at authorised labs across the country during that time, returning a positivity rate of 21.19 percent.

Globally, over 15.51 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 633,449 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

According to DGHS data recorded since March 18, nearly 1,300 coronavirus patients who died did were aged above 60 years. "So far, 18 patients who died were aged below 10 years, 30 between 11 and 20, 82 between 21 and 30, 191 between 31 and 40, 401 between 41 and 50, 830 between 51 and 60 and 1,284 were aged above 60 years," Dr Nasima said.

Dhaka division records the highest number of deaths followed by Chattogram.

As of Friday, 1,372 patients have died in Dhaka, 707 in Chattogram, 159 in Rajshahi, 194 in Khulna, 109 in Barishal, 133 in Sylhet, 104 in Rangpur and 58 have died in Mymensingh division.

In the last 24 hours, 32 patients died in hospitals across the country and three died at home.

At present 18,970 are in isolation and 59,530 are home and institutionally quarantined across the country.

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus passed 15.5 million on Friday with over 633,449 recorded deaths, according to the tally kept by US-based Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus cases were first reported in China in December late last year in Wuhan.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared it a pandemic on March 11.

It has spread to all corners of the world since then.















