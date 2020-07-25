Flooding in North to worsen further in next three days



Members of Bangladesh Army distributing relief materials to flood affected people at Shariatpur on Friday. PHOTO: ISPR

The flood situation is reported to remain stable in low-lying areas of Dhaka, Manikganj, Munshiganj, Faridpur, Madaripur, Chandpur, Rajbari and Shariatpur districts.

According to the information of the Flood Forecast and Warning Centre (FFWC), water level in Brahmaputra-Jamuna river basin may continue to rise and reach its peak in the next 48 hours.

Flood situation in Kurigram, Bogura, Gaibandha, Jamalpur, Sirajganj, Tangail and Manikganj districts is likely to aggravate during the next three days, it said.

The ongoing flood in the

above mentioned districts may continue till the end of July but is likely to improve during the first week of August, it also said,

The Padma River may steadily rise. Water level at Goalanda point at Rajbari district, Bhagyakul point at Munshiganj and Sureshwar station at Shariatpur district may continue to rise.

Flood Forecast and Warning Centre Flood said floodwater will gradually recede after July 27 in these areas.

The rivers around Dhaka city may continue to rise. Water of Shitalakhya River may continue to rise in Narayanganj. As a result, the flood situation in the low lying areas of the district is likely to continue worsen for the next seven days.

Balu River at Demra, Turag at Mirpur, Dhaleshwari at Rekabi Bazar may cross danger level during the next 48 hours.

It observed that 20 districts had been affected by the flood and water was flowing over the danger level in 19 rivers on Friday.

Besides, the flood situation in Shariatpur has further deteriorated as the water in the river Padma rose by 5cm at Sureswar point in the district and was flowing 40cm above the danger level on Friday afternoon.

The Narsinghapur ferry terminal at Shariatpur of the Shariatpur-Chandpur waterway has been submerged by the floodwater.

The Narsinghapur ferry terminal was closed to traffic due to severe flooding in the river. The pontoon of the ghat was submerged under 3/4 feet of water and the vehicles could not move on to the ferry.

According to the Disaster Management and Relief Ministry, thousands of people in 23 districts will be affected by the flood.

According to Bangladesh Meteorological Department forecast, Monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and moderate over the North Bay.

Light to moderate rain/thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over Dhaka, Mymensingh, Rajshahi, Khulna, Barishal and Sylhet divisions and at a few places over Rangpur and Chattogram divisions.















