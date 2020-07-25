Video
Former NCC Bank vice chairman KZ Mahmud dies

Published : Saturday, 25 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
City Desk

Sponsor director and former vice chairman of NCC Bank KZ Mahmud (Bachchu) passed away at 7:40 PM on 23rd July at a hospital in Thailand. He was 74. He was suffering from multiple complications related to lung cancer, said a press release.
He was Managing Director of Home Creations Limited and Sponsor Trustee of Independent University of Bangladesh (IUB). He has left behind his wife Yasmine Mahmud, son Farshed Mahmud, daughter-in-law SreeKartha, daughter Faarzein Mahmud, and two grandchildren to carry on his memory.
According to the media release, his dead body will reach Dhaka in the early hours of Saturday, 25th July, 2020 and Namaz-e-Janaza will be held at Azad Mosque, Gulshan-2 after Asr prayers, after which he will be laid to rest at Banani Graveyard.
All of his relatives, friends, and well-wishers are requested to attend the Janaza and pray for the eternal peace of his departed soul. Social distancing measures will strictly be followed; masks and hand sanitisers will be distributed to those who need it.



