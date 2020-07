BAGERHAT, July 24: The headmaster of Maskata Government Primary School died of coronavirus at his residence at Maskata village in Fakirhat upazila of Bagerhat early Friday.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Abdul Aziz, 55.

Dr Ashim Kumar, upazila health officer, said Aziz had tested positive on July 19 and since then he was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Khulna. -UNB