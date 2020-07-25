President expresses gratitude to people for condoling his brother's death

President Abdul Hamid on Friday expressed deep gratitude to the people of Bangladesh and abroad, who have expressed their condolence after the death of his younger brother freedom fighter Abdul Hye.

He expressed his gratitude and thanks to local and foreign dignitaries, particularly his Indian counterpart Shree Ram Nath Covind, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury and Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain.

President Hamid also thanked the cabinet members, senior civil and military officials, political leaders, academics, cultural personalities, journalists, well-wishers and individuals from different walks of life, who have sent condolence messages soon after the death of his brother. -UNB







