Madaripur Zila Parishad chairman Miaz Uddin dies

Madaripur Zila Parishad chairman Miaz Uddin Khan, died due to old age complications at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Dhaka early Friday. He was 75.

Miaz Uddin, also the freedom fighter breathed his last around 12:35am at CMH, said Abul Mannan Lashkar, panel member of Madaripur Zila Parishad.

He left behind his wife, two sons and a host of relatives to mourn his death. Miaz was also the father of Shakhawat Moon, PM's deputy press secretary.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of the valiant Freedom Fighter. -UNB







