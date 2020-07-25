Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 25 July, 2020, 7:59 AM
latest
Home City News

Madaripur Zila Parishad chairman Miaz Uddin dies

Published : Saturday, 25 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79

Madaripur Zila Parishad chairman Miaz Uddin Khan, died due to old age complications at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Dhaka early Friday. He was 75.
Miaz Uddin, also the freedom fighter breathed his last around 12:35am at CMH, said Abul Mannan Lashkar, panel member of Madaripur Zila Parishad.
He left behind his wife, two sons and a host of relatives to mourn his death. Miaz was also the father of Shakhawat Moon, PM's deputy press secretary.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of the valiant Freedom Fighter.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Former NCC Bank vice chairman KZ Mahmud dies
Pry headmaster dies of C-19
President expresses gratitude to people for condoling his brother's death
Padma devours SESDP Model High School in Madaripur
Madaripur Zila Parishad chairman Miaz Uddin dies
5 die with cold related problems
Solar module industry in trouble as testing labs lack int’l accreditation
Freedom Fighter Kazi Abdul Haq dies


Latest News
Bangladesh could be plunged into humanitarian crisis for floods: Guardian
Garments to get another Tk 3,000cr loan to pay workers salaries for July
Malaysia arrests Rayhan who spoke of migrant workers' mistreatment
US may deport Bangabandhu's killer Rashed Chowdhury
Fire doused at multi-storeyed building in Uttara
Depp was on cocaine and whiskey 'bender', says Heard
Transportation of dead bodies: 7 injured in clash at DMCH, 5 held
India: Three-year-old raped, killed in Madhya Pradesh
India administers first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Three die with coronavirus infection in Jhenidah
Most Read News
Why always a woman?
UP chairman among 4 killed in Diabari, Teknaf 'gunfights'
US may deport Bangabandhu's killer Rashed Chowdhury
Malaysia arrests Rayhan who spoke of migrant workers' mistreatment
Freedom of speech in time of corona
COVID-19: 2,548 cases, 35 deaths in 24 hrs
Hagia Sophia to welcome Muslims for Friday prayers after 86 yrs
Bangladesh could be plunged into humanitarian crisis for floods: Guardian
Garments to get another Tk 3,000cr loan to pay workers salaries for July
Is Britain dancing to USA’s tunes?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft