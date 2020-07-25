Counterfeit bank notes in the cattle market







Once again, ahead of Eid-ul-Azha when huge sales of sacrificial animals take place across the country, counterfeit note forgery syndicates have targeted the cattle markets like they do every year. It has become a threatening issue and common people need to have the proper knowledge regarding the currency features to identify the fake notes. Study shows very small number of people has awareness.



Currency duplication also known as counterfeit currency is a vulnerable threat on for any economy. It is now a common phenomenon due to advanced printing and scanning technology. Bangladesh has been facing serious problem by the increasing rate of fake notes in the market. According to BB rules, if any fake notes are found, people circulating such notes should be handed over to police. However, if the bank finds that the people in question were unaware about such misconduct and presented the note in a good faith, the bank would take detailed information about them and deposit the fake notes to the police.











To get rid of this problem, various fake note detection methods are available in the market and most of these are hardware based and costly. But if higher number of people gets knowledge on the subject matter, counterfeit currency circulation can be stopped forever from the market.



Md Zillur Rahaman

Gandaria Dhaka Dear SirOnce again, ahead of Eid-ul-Azha when huge sales of sacrificial animals take place across the country, counterfeit note forgery syndicates have targeted the cattle markets like they do every year. It has become a threatening issue and common people need to have the proper knowledge regarding the currency features to identify the fake notes. Study shows very small number of people has awareness.Currency duplication also known as counterfeit currency is a vulnerable threat on for any economy. It is now a common phenomenon due to advanced printing and scanning technology. Bangladesh has been facing serious problem by the increasing rate of fake notes in the market. According to BB rules, if any fake notes are found, people circulating such notes should be handed over to police. However, if the bank finds that the people in question were unaware about such misconduct and presented the note in a good faith, the bank would take detailed information about them and deposit the fake notes to the police.To get rid of this problem, various fake note detection methods are available in the market and most of these are hardware based and costly. But if higher number of people gets knowledge on the subject matter, counterfeit currency circulation can be stopped forever from the market.Md Zillur RahamanGandaria Dhaka