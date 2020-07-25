Possibilities in organic farming







Organic agriculture is a realistic method that guarantees crop production as well as a sustainable environment. This is a dynamic process. The crop or product produced in this way is called organic food / organic product. When the land is cultivated in this way, the soil remains always fertile and this fertility continues to increase. Moreover, it increases the biodiversity of the land. In organic farming, instead of chemical fertilizers farm manure, compost manure, waste manure, poultry manure, tar powder, ash, earthworms etc. are used. The leaves, stems, root or bark juice are used as pesticides.



Neem or Mahogany extract can also be used to control plant diseases and insects. Harmful insects can also be controlled through "IPM" or "integrated pest management" method. One of the good things about it is that it can only be used to control harmful insects. One of the most popular methods of controlling insects today is the "sex foreman trap". It plays a very effective role in controlling land insects without the use of any kind of pesticides.



These exceptional farming methods and organic food are becoming popular in developed countries. The government of Bangladesh is also emphasizing on organic farming. To that endin 2016, the government has approved "Organic Agriculture Policy".



But there is a debate over whether it is possible to feed so many people through organic farming. In this context, the views of experts presented at an international conference of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) can be mentioned. According to them, organic farming is capable of ensuring food security for every human being around the world. Bangladesh Organic Product Manufacturing Association (BOPMA) has already brought one lakh acres of land under organic farming in the country.



Food intake is the first condition of our survival. Healthy eating is essential for a healthy and beautiful life. And only organic farming guarantees us safe and healthy food. So it is hoped that a new revolution will take place in agriculture with the help of organic farming.

The writer is a student, Department of Agronomy, Patuakhali Science and Technology University

















