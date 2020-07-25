Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 25 July, 2020, 7:58 AM
latest
Home Op-Ed

Possibilities in organic farming

Published : Saturday, 25 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Afsana Rezoana Sultana

The concept of organic farming in agriculture is not new. But we have to think about it slight differently. This is because the use of excessive chemical fertilizers and pesticides to feed the growing population in the name of the "Green Revolution" in the sixties has poisoned the environment around us as well as endangered our health. The land has lost its fertility due to continuous use of chemical fertilizers and pesticides. The ecosystem has been destroyed. Many species of plants and animals are lost. So in this changed situation we have to look back. We have to think anew about organic farming. With the continued use of chemical fertilizers, soil microorganisms are losing their habitat. While these microorganisms act as organic fertilizer in the soil and increases soil fertility. But as a result of excessive use of chemical fertilizers, they are disappearing from nature. If nitrogen fertilizer is applied to the land, the plant can use only 28-30 kg per 100 kg. The rest of the chemicals are washed with water or lost in the form of gas and pollute the environment.

Organic agriculture is a realistic method that guarantees crop production as well as a sustainable environment. This is a dynamic process. The crop or product produced in this way is called organic food / organic product. When the land is cultivated in this way, the soil remains always fertile and this fertility continues to increase. Moreover, it increases the biodiversity of the land. In organic farming, instead of chemical fertilizers farm manure, compost manure, waste manure, poultry manure, tar powder, ash, earthworms etc. are used. The leaves, stems, root or bark juice are used as pesticides.

Neem or Mahogany extract can also be used to control plant diseases and insects. Harmful insects can also be controlled through "IPM" or "integrated pest management" method. One of the good things about it is that it can only be used to control harmful insects. One of the most popular methods of controlling insects today is the "sex foreman trap". It plays a very effective role in controlling land insects without the use of any kind of pesticides.

These exceptional farming methods and organic food are becoming popular in developed countries. The government of Bangladesh is also emphasizing on organic farming. To that endin 2016, the government has approved "Organic Agriculture Policy".

But there is a debate over whether it is possible to feed so many people through organic farming. In this context, the views of experts presented at an international conference of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) can be mentioned. According to them, organic farming is capable of ensuring food security for every human being around the world. Bangladesh Organic Product Manufacturing Association (BOPMA) has already brought one lakh acres of land under organic farming in the country.

Food intake is the first condition of our survival. Healthy eating is essential for a healthy and beautiful life. And only organic farming guarantees us safe and healthy food. So it is hoped that a new revolution will take place in agriculture with the help of organic farming.
The writer is a student, Department of Agronomy, Patuakhali Science and Technology University










« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Counterfeit bank notes in the cattle market
Possibilities in organic farming
Antibiotic resistance coming of an avalanche Stop the superbug now!
Corruption: Major setback for Bangladesh
Newly built corona hospital beds go vacant
Corruption in health sector:  Villains should be reprimanded
Give helping hand to poor people
Why always a woman?


Latest News
Bangladesh could be plunged into humanitarian crisis for floods: Guardian
Garments to get another Tk 3,000cr loan to pay workers salaries for July
Malaysia arrests Rayhan who spoke of migrant workers' mistreatment
US may deport Bangabandhu's killer Rashed Chowdhury
Fire doused at multi-storeyed building in Uttara
Depp was on cocaine and whiskey 'bender', says Heard
Transportation of dead bodies: 7 injured in clash at DMCH, 5 held
India: Three-year-old raped, killed in Madhya Pradesh
India administers first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Three die with coronavirus infection in Jhenidah
Most Read News
Why always a woman?
UP chairman among 4 killed in Diabari, Teknaf 'gunfights'
US may deport Bangabandhu's killer Rashed Chowdhury
Malaysia arrests Rayhan who spoke of migrant workers' mistreatment
Freedom of speech in time of corona
COVID-19: 2,548 cases, 35 deaths in 24 hrs
Hagia Sophia to welcome Muslims for Friday prayers after 86 yrs
Bangladesh could be plunged into humanitarian crisis for floods: Guardian
Garments to get another Tk 3,000cr loan to pay workers salaries for July
Is Britain dancing to USA’s tunes?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft