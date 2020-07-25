Antibiotic resistance coming of an avalanche Stop the superbug now!



Antibiotics are different from almost every other class of drug in one important and dangerous respect: the more they are used, the less effective they become. When microbes are repeatedly exposed to antibiotics, the bacteria eventually win. Antibiotic resistance is one of the biggest threats to global health, food security, and development today. Antibiotic resistance can affect anyone, of any age, in any country. It occurs naturally, but misuse of antibiotics in humans and animals is accelerating the process. A growing number of infections such as pneumonia, tuberculosis, gonorrhea, and salmonellosis are becoming harder to treat as the antibiotics used to treat them become less effective. Antibiotic resistance leads to longer hospital stays, higher medical costs and increased mortality.



Antibiotics are medicines used to prevent and treat bacterial infections. Antibiotic resistance occurs when bacteria change in response to the use of these medicines. Bacteria, not humans or animals, become antibiotic-resistant. These bacteria may infect humans and animals, and the infections they cause are harder to treat than those caused by non-resistant bacteria. It leads to higher medical costs, prolonged hospital stays, and increased mortality. The world urgently needs to change the way it prescribes and uses antibiotics. Even if new medicines are developed, without behaviour change, antibiotic resistance will remain a major threat.



Antibiotic resistance is the ability of microbes to resist the effects of drugs, that is, the germs are not killed, and their growth is not stopped. The culture of overusing antibiotics without proper medical supervision will threaten lives of Bangladeshis in the near future, doctors and researchers have warned. Antibiotics are sold without prescription everywhere, and people take them for any common malady, even colds and viral fevers. During COVID-19, indiscriminate uses of antibiotics are happening everywhere. Getting confused with diagnosis quacks are prescribing antibiotics blindly, for improper duration and dose.

Once the pandemic is over it will be a serious threat to public health, since almost all antibiotics may become resistant, all higher antibiotics will fail to work against any pathogen, anyone needing the drug will not get the desired effect.



Researchers have called on the government to stop the misuse of antibiotics and for a ban on the sales of these drugs at pharmacies without prescription. The unregulated use of antibiotics for livestock, fish and agriculture has increased at alarming rates. Half of all antibiotics are used in agriculture, and their rampant use has led to an increase in kidney problems in consumers. Because of the excessive and unnecessary use of these drugs, doctors believe that a system of regulation is urgently required.



If we cannot stop the unnecessary use of these drugs, we are looking at a bleak future. Using antibiotics at less than the prescribed amount, more than the prescribed amount, not finishing the entire regime, or using fake or low quality drugs are all possible causes of developing resistance. If we are unable to stop the overuse of antibiotics, then at one point all the antibiotics in the world will become useless, and bacteria and disease will become rampant.



Antibiotic resistance has been called one of the world's most pressing public health problems. It can cause illnesses that were once easily treatable with antibiotics to become dangerous infections, prolonging suffering for children and adults. In some cases, the antibiotic-resistant infections can lead to serious disability or even death.



Although some people think a person becomes resistant to specific drugs, it is the bacteria, not the person, that become resistant to the drugs. Every time a person takes antibiotics, sensitive bacteria (bacteria that antibiotics can still attack) are killed, but resistant bacteria are left to grow and multiply. This is how repeated use of antibiotics can increase the number of drug-resistant bacteria. Widespread use of antibiotics for these illnesses is an example of how overuse of antibiotics can promote the spread of antibiotic resistance.



Indiscriminate use of antibiotics destroys the friendly bacteria, which reduces our immune response. Smart use of antibiotics is the key to controlling the spread of resistance. After being exposed to antibiotics, sometimes one of the bacteria can survive because it found a way to resist the antibiotic. If even one bacterium becomes resistant to antibiotics, it can then multiply and replace all the bacteria that were killed off. Bacteria can also become resistant through mutation of their genetic material.



However, up to 50 per cent of the time antibiotics are not optimally prescribed, often done so when not needed, incorrect dosing or duration. The germs that contaminate food can become resistant because of the use of antibiotics in people and in food of animals. This should be done only under veterinary supervision and only to manage and treat infectious disease, not to promote growth. The other major factor in the growth of antibiotic resistance is spread of the resistant strains of bacteria from person to person, or from the non-human sources in the environment.



To help prevent antibiotic resistance, tell your healthcare professional you are concerned about antibiotic resistance and ask if there are steps you can take to feel better and get symptomatic relief without using antibiotics. Take the prescribed antibiotic exactly as your healthcare professional tells you and discard any leftover medication. Ask your healthcare professional about vaccines recommended for you and our family to prevent infections that may require an antibiotic. Never skip doses or stop taking an antibiotic early unless your healthcare professional tells you to do so and never take an antibiotic for a viral infection like a cold or the flu. Lastly, never take antibiotics prescribed for someone else.



Healthcare professionals can prevent the spread of antibiotic resistance by prescribing an antibiotic, only when it is likely to benefit the patient. Doctors should pay attention to dose and duration. The right antibiotic needs to be prescribed at the right dose for the right duration. Hospitals should reassess within 48 hours of starting the antibiotic, when the patient's culture results come back. Healthcare professionals should also educate patients about appropriate use of antibiotics, include microbiology cultures, when possible, when ordering antibiotics and work with pharmacists to ensure appropriate antibiotic use and prevent resistance and adverse events.



Without urgent action, we are heading for a post-antibiotic era, in which common infections and minor injuries can once again kill. The World Health Organization, in an effort to address these challenges classified antibiotics into three groups and issued guidance for how each class of drugs should be used to treat 21 of the most common infections. Clearly, guidelines are an important first step in addressing the global AMR challenge. But governments, medical associations, and hospitals must also commit to tackling the antibiotic crisis together. Still, the AMR threat remains real; containing it will require concerted effort. In our country, for example, we must be aware at all levels, and implement the principles strictly among health care providers at all levels, controlling over-the-counter sales of antibiotics.



Drug administration should be more vigilant, monitor continuously about stopping selling of over the counter drugs including all antibiotics. The WHO's advice should strengthen support for this move. Antibiotics are available as non-prescription drugs in medicine shops and irrational use is not uncommon. Adherence to treatment protocol and compliance with treatment courses of antimicrobials need to be emphasized at rural as well as urban levels. Measures for prevention and containment of antimicrobial resistance are necessary in Bangladesh.



It should be taken as a national priority and the establishment of a national alliance or regulation governing the use of antimicrobials should be considered. It is highly appreciated that the highest court has come out with a timely order that without a registered practitioner no one would be allowed to prescribe antibiotics, we should all be careful that this order is implemented properly. Awareness at all levels can definitely halt the catastrophe.

The writer is family medicine,

gerontology and public health specialist















