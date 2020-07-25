

Corruption: Major setback for Bangladesh



Then we reestablished democracy in Bangladesh. The restored democracy from the military government has been shifting to the family ruled government gradually and the citizens accepted the two families as our rulers also. In the last BNP regime, the BNP showed to Bangladesh Awami League how to hold the power permanently by trying it. Though the BNP failed to retain the power, they taught successfully to the opposition at that time. The current government is exercising the method with up-gradation which was discovered by the BNP.

After the murder of our Father of the Nation with other family members, we never got a fair politician who had no greed for power. We observed that all rulers/ ruling parties of Bangladesh tried to continue hold the power by managing activists, supporters, politicians and public servants. That is why they couldn't be able to take any step effectively to reduce corruption. Due to such a political perception, corruption has been increasing day by day and now it has been reached at an extreme stage.



Sometimes we listen to the warning of the Honorable PM that her government is in zero-tolerance against corruption. This is very difficult to believe that the honorable PM cannot be able to eradicate corruption. In a democratic country, political parties should honor public perceptions. Though the Honorable PM knows well in this regard, she awarded many vital posts and positions to the politicians who are very controversial and have very negative reputation to the general citizens in terms of corruption. Also, the honorable PM may be aware that citizens are trolling in social media against a few leaders of her party and ministers but she plays a silent role apparently.



In third terms regime of the current government, corruption and crime are discovering one by one such as Pillow, Curtain, Coconut tree, Casino, Papia, Papul, Sahed, Sabrina, Other irregularities of the health sector, Zoom bill, etc. I think that these incidents which have been published in the media are a fragmentary image. Actual scenarios are much more which are out of our imagination. Who (politicians) engages with them or are the shelter providers of them?



When incidents discover and publish in the media, we see that the government agencies are trying to take action against him/ her but we aren't able to know about the position of creators and shelter providers of such criminals or corrupted people. When any incident publishes in the media, the government says that the accused is not of a supporter or leader of his party or he is a hybrid politician or he has come from other parties, etc. Since the Bangladesh Awami League is in power for the third term and these miscreants have been evolved during this time the government cannot deny the responsibility. So, the liabilities have to take by the party. No way to divert to others.



In media, we observe that the various development projects have been conducting and completing by the current government. The government would like to take the admiration for such development works. Actually, no development project can be the achievements of a government without citizens' support. This is because development projects have been implemented by citizens' funds.

The government can get admiration if they are able to make extraordinary policies to develop the country, ensure accountability, stop the money laundering, stop corruption, ensure transparency of the government expenditure, ensure national security, maintain positive diplomatic relations, etc. Considering all these things, the current government is largely fail. Unfortunately, the government is busy with showing various mega projects for hiding other failures.



We hear frequently from the politicians' of the ruling party that Bangladesh has moved ahead of Singapore, Canada, etc but when any incident occurs-like sink of a large launch, fire on any high-rise building, any pandemic and any kind of disaster irrespective of nature, the government agencies aren't able to handle it with their poor logistics--which is a result of sky high corruption.



We also observe that the rich people, government servants and politicians have been making the second homes--by settling and settling their children for education and going for treatment abroad. Why? They earn from Bangladesh but they do not depend in Bangladesh for safe living, quality education and satisfactory treatment, etc. Who is responsible for such worsen environment of Bangladesh in terms of safe living, quality education and treatment?



We achieved freedom in 1971 in exchange of 3 million martyrs, so we cannot let Bangladesh become a heaven for the corrupted people. To stop corruption, the government has to ensure accountability, stop making second home for its citizens and go abroad for education except for scholarship as well as stop money laundering.



Also, an act should be passed that if anybody makes the second home, go for treatment abroad, send children abroad and launder money, he or she will be disqualified for any kind of election and serving in civil service. It is because, these are the proofs that they have no patriotism. Is the government able to pass such an act? Never, because policymakers who are able to take an initiative are the beneficiary of the ongoing trend and system. Nobody would like to generate any obstacle for himself.



If our honorable PM wants to fulfill the dreams of our father of the nation, she should take the initiative, the nation will congratulate her because our main problem is not the development, our problem is corruption and the lack of accountability. If the government is able to ensure these things, gradually the country will be a developed country automatically.

The writer is finance, accounts & supply chain specialist

















