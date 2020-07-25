



Newly built corona hospital beds go vacant



People are desperately looking for a test. They walk, ride, and run to the testing booths that has been sprung up across the country. When they finally get to the booths or hospitals, they find out that there is a testing fee of 200 taka. The poor and the ultra-poor can't afford this fee, and they turn back home. 200 taka is what the poor spend on their whole day of meals, boiled rice for a family of at least three. Food is essential, especially when small businesses are shutting down.



Moreover, many people complain about the hazardous condition of the COVID-19 test. People queue up in long lines, sweat for hours, get soaked in the rain, and at the end of the line they are likely to hear that the "testing is going to be canceled today". People become discouraged and walk back home broken minded, and the hospital beds lie empty.



According to local news media, the COVID-19 test and treatment are much higher in private hospitals. In most of the private hospitals or healthcare centers, testing for the virus can cost more than Tk 4000. Only the wealthy can afford this cost. Yet, they sometimes don't go to private hospitals either. It is because they have heard that the reports are lengthy, the process is complex, and the duty doctors are unreliable. Some of the victims complained that one hospital reported COVID-19 positive while the other said it was negative. People are puzzled, so they stay home. Hospital beds lie empty.



More than half of the fellow citizens know that there is no treatment in public hospitals, especially for those who are infected with COVID-19. Doctors and nurses don't come close to the patients in fear of being infected. Fear has created a very horrible situation for those who fight for life and death. They scream, but their agony doesn't reach to the doctors and nurses. When stories like these are exposed to the rest of the people in the country, everyone then becomes reluctant to go to the hospitals. Hospital beds lie empty.



"I don't want my dear daughter to be infected by me." A doctor was expressing his grief in a television interview. Many physicians complain that they are not provided with Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) sometimes, and the N-95 masks are limited. Without self-protection, physicians refuse to go to hospitals and treat the patients. Many quit their jobs, and others stay home to protect themselves and their family members. Hospital beds lie empty.



Statistics show that Bangladesh has an average of 3,000 new cases every day. So far, COVID-19 cases have infected more than 218658 people. According to the government statistics, the total death toll is 2836 as of Wednesday, July 23, 2020, but medical experts claim that the number is much higher than that.



Ordinary people usually criticize the government's 'no test, no case' policy widely. Although government officials deny this accusation, they can't answer why the hospital beds lie empty.



Speaking to AFP, the Health Department Deputy, Dr Nasima Sultana says that there are mild symptoms and round the clock telemedicine services for the citizens. She said that that's why cases were lower. Many people disagree and continue complaining about the poor facilities in the public hospitals, corrupt testing systems, and the recently imposed cost on the COVID-19 test. It emerges that Bangladesh is the only country to cost a COVID-19 test in South Asia. People take care of themselves, mostly at homes. Hospital beds lie empty.



Bangladesh has a long term bad reputation in its public hospitals. Statistics show that about 500,000 people traveled to India for medical treatment last year. Due to COVID-19, they can't go travel to India now, and it has brought untold sufferings to them.

The wealthy people visit or make a short trip to Thailand and Singapore even for their regular health check-ups. Patients complain of the unhygienic environment, and over used medical equipment and about the 'not caring systems at all' in most of the public hospitals in the country. I have seen even some doctors themselves go to Madras, India, for their health check-ups. Hospital beds lie empty again.



With a proper testing system, available testing facilities, and sufficient medical equipment, Bangladesh can bring patients back to hospital beds. It's high time the country become aware of the coming up second wave of COVID-19. Giving priority to health and hygiene and investment in medical sectors can help recover Bangladesh's broken health care system. If not, as always, the hospital beds will lie empty forever.

The writer is a freelance contributor























�We will die at home than die in the hospital." A medical official told to the AFP. To fight Covid-19, Bangladesh has set up about 6,773 beds across the country, with more than 4,000 beds alone in Dhaka, the capital city of the country. According to media sources, more than 54% of the beds are empty. It is not because of the covid-19 cases are so much less, but because of patients' reluctance to seek medical helps to fight the virus. I tried to seek the answer 'Why?'People are desperately looking for a test. They walk, ride, and run to the testing booths that has been sprung up across the country. When they finally get to the booths or hospitals, they find out that there is a testing fee of 200 taka. The poor and the ultra-poor can't afford this fee, and they turn back home. 200 taka is what the poor spend on their whole day of meals, boiled rice for a family of at least three. Food is essential, especially when small businesses are shutting down.Moreover, many people complain about the hazardous condition of the COVID-19 test. People queue up in long lines, sweat for hours, get soaked in the rain, and at the end of the line they are likely to hear that the "testing is going to be canceled today". People become discouraged and walk back home broken minded, and the hospital beds lie empty.According to local news media, the COVID-19 test and treatment are much higher in private hospitals. In most of the private hospitals or healthcare centers, testing for the virus can cost more than Tk 4000. Only the wealthy can afford this cost. Yet, they sometimes don't go to private hospitals either. It is because they have heard that the reports are lengthy, the process is complex, and the duty doctors are unreliable. Some of the victims complained that one hospital reported COVID-19 positive while the other said it was negative. People are puzzled, so they stay home. Hospital beds lie empty.More than half of the fellow citizens know that there is no treatment in public hospitals, especially for those who are infected with COVID-19. Doctors and nurses don't come close to the patients in fear of being infected. Fear has created a very horrible situation for those who fight for life and death. They scream, but their agony doesn't reach to the doctors and nurses. When stories like these are exposed to the rest of the people in the country, everyone then becomes reluctant to go to the hospitals. Hospital beds lie empty."I don't want my dear daughter to be infected by me." A doctor was expressing his grief in a television interview. Many physicians complain that they are not provided with Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) sometimes, and the N-95 masks are limited. Without self-protection, physicians refuse to go to hospitals and treat the patients. Many quit their jobs, and others stay home to protect themselves and their family members. Hospital beds lie empty.Statistics show that Bangladesh has an average of 3,000 new cases every day. So far, COVID-19 cases have infected more than 218658 people. According to the government statistics, the total death toll is 2836 as of Wednesday, July 23, 2020, but medical experts claim that the number is much higher than that.Ordinary people usually criticize the government's 'no test, no case' policy widely. Although government officials deny this accusation, they can't answer why the hospital beds lie empty.Speaking to AFP, the Health Department Deputy, Dr Nasima Sultana says that there are mild symptoms and round the clock telemedicine services for the citizens. She said that that's why cases were lower. Many people disagree and continue complaining about the poor facilities in the public hospitals, corrupt testing systems, and the recently imposed cost on the COVID-19 test. It emerges that Bangladesh is the only country to cost a COVID-19 test in South Asia. People take care of themselves, mostly at homes. Hospital beds lie empty.Bangladesh has a long term bad reputation in its public hospitals. Statistics show that about 500,000 people traveled to India for medical treatment last year. Due to COVID-19, they can't go travel to India now, and it has brought untold sufferings to them.The wealthy people visit or make a short trip to Thailand and Singapore even for their regular health check-ups. Patients complain of the unhygienic environment, and over used medical equipment and about the 'not caring systems at all' in most of the public hospitals in the country. I have seen even some doctors themselves go to Madras, India, for their health check-ups. Hospital beds lie empty again.With a proper testing system, available testing facilities, and sufficient medical equipment, Bangladesh can bring patients back to hospital beds. It's high time the country become aware of the coming up second wave of COVID-19. Giving priority to health and hygiene and investment in medical sectors can help recover Bangladesh's broken health care system. If not, as always, the hospital beds will lie empty forever.The writer is a freelance contributor