

Corruption in health sector: Villains should be reprimanded



Subsequently, some hospitals became involved in all serious crimes and frauds, such as taking extra money from government-fixed fees for sample testing, providing false reports and collecting money without treatment. Many crimes and criminals are exposed. Regent and JKG's heinous fraud occupied the center of the discussion. The news of their heinous deeds became headlines in the foreign media beyond the borders of the country. The image of the country is tarnished. Eventually, the notorious fraudster Shahed, JKG's doctor Sabrina, Arif and a few others were arrested in connection with these scandals.



The government and the concerned authorities are to be applauded for the timely action. But the blame for the extreme irregularities, corruption and chaos in the health sector cannot be charged to a few. Those who have given them the opportunity to do all kinds of illegal work at different levels are also equally criminals. On the other hand, the culprits behind the fraudulent cycle are more responsible. Irregularities and corruption have been going on in the health sector for a long time.



There is a deep root of corruption from the field level hospitals and health complexes to the highest level. Corruption started in the Corona period by supplying low quality masks in the name of KN-95 masks. Finally, it was fulfilled through all the heinous crimes of Shahed-Sabrina. Apart from these, the work of making and selling fake and low quality health care products is also going on. In addition to threatening public health, their inhumane deception has shaken the confidence and trust of the general people.



It is not easy to become the owner of a huge amount of money by illegal work and cheating people. In this case, the blessings and overall support of the influential people of the concerned department are needed. The same is true of the mentioned criminals. They have also got the help of some such corrupt people at different levels. Even if the hospital does not have any valid documents, it is necessary to find out whose power and influence they have used to get the opportunity to cheat. Despite receiving clear allegations, the written instructions from the Department of Health to take samples from them are astonishing.

According to information published in several mass media, the criminals are shifting the blame on each other. They also say that many people are involved in these activities and they too have got a share of unethical profits. This is not a lie at all. Even if Corona is eradicated today or tomorrow, this poison in the health sector will hinder the development of the country. Corruption is one of the main reasons for not getting the expected benefits of allocating thousands of crores of money in the budget from the tax money of the common people.



Only when corruption is stopped can limited resources and benefits be the regulator of much development and prosperity. But bringing a few corrupt people under the law is like cutting off a few branches of a huge poisonous tree. Uprooting of the tree is necessary to ensure proper development. For this, the logistics suppliers have to unmask some of the isolated branches like Shahed. It would not be right to give concessions to anyone, whether it is an influential politician behind the scenes or an official at any level of administration.



Giving release to the villains behind the scene means giving a chance to a new cycle like Shahed-Sabrina-Arif to grow. There is no chance of denying the responsibility of the political leaders concerned in such a heinous and unprecedented incident. In fact, fraudsters like the Shaheds are not real followers of any political party or conventional ideology. They are just hypocrites in the guise of recognized consciousness. In order to fulfill their personal interests, they utter the words of honesty and patriotism. And their arrogance gets legitimacy by associating with a class of misguided politicians.



With the help of some corrupt people hiding in the administration of the healthcare sector, the nefarious intentions of the fraudsters are accelerated. Therefore, they are all members of the same syndicate and the worst enemy of the country and the nation. On the other hand, during the current crisis, Nazimuddin, an 80-year-old beggar from Gandhigaon village in Jhenaigati upazila of Sherpur district, unconditionally donated Tk. 10,000 to the government's corona fund, which he had been begging for years to build a small house. Moinuddin, a doctor at Sylhet MAG Medical College, left the world to serve corona patients.



From the very beginning due to the use of fake and low standard masks and PPE many doctors, nurses and health workers have been infected with corona. On the other hand, along with the government, many voluntary organizations and individuals in every corner of the country have sacrificed their lives and hard-earned savings to meet the lives and needs of others by flying the flag of humanity. But all the heinous deeds of Shahed, Cardiac Physician Sabrina and Arif have not only tarnished the great deeds of all classes of people who fought during the Corona, but have also called into question the country's reputation in the international arena.



Many expatriates who come on vacation are denied permission to join the workplace on the news of giving false reports of corona without examination in exchange for money. On July 8, the government of Qatar deported 165 Bangladeshis from Doha to Rome and Milan on two Qatar Airways flights. Italy imposed a ban on entry from Bangladesh until July 31. Bangladeshis living in different countries are also being humiliated. All the deceptive activities of Shahed-Sabrina-Arif are solely responsible for such unexpected shame. It is not surprising that remittances also have a negative impact.



At a time when the country is on the path of development and prosperity, the pandemic has almost paralyzed the life of the people as well as the wheel of the national economy. When awareness and humanity is the only antidote, then the dishonesty of some people is really shameful. To cover up this shame and detoxify the health sector, as soon as possible all the villains behind the scenes should be brought under the law. The importance of the extraordinary sacrifice of the beggar Nazimuddin and others will soon fade away if the source of the rise of the heinous sinners cannot be eradicated.

The writer is teacher and freelance writer















