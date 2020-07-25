Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 25 July, 2020, 7:58 AM
latest
Home Countryside

23,000 poor families to get food packages in Khagrachhari

Published : Saturday, 25 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Our Correspondent

KHAGRACHHARI, July 24: At least 23,000 poor families including those of ethnic minorities will get different food and other items as solidarity package in the district.
Ministry of Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) Affairs has taken this imitative considering Covid-19 pandemic under the Strengthening   Inclusive Development (SID) project that is being implemented in CHT with the financial assistance of DANIDA-USAID of United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).
Local lawmaker and district Awami League (AL) President Kujendra Lal Tripura formally inaugurated the package distribution in remote Shantipur area under Dighinala Upazila of the district on Thursday.
"We are expressing our gratitude to the ministry and the DANIDA-USAID as they are standing beside our poor people with assistance," said Kujendra Lal Tripura, urging people to use each inch of cultivable lands to prevent food crisis.




Later, he distributed solidarity package to 1,210 families of some 65 villages. Each family got 15 kg rice, 2 kg pulses, 1 kg salt and onion, 1 litre soya bean oil, 5 kg potato, two soaps, seven packets of different vegetable seeds, four face masks, and two posters.
Among others, Zila Parishad Member Advocate Ashutosh Chakma, Dighinala Upazila Chairman Mohammad Kashem, Upazila Nirbahi Officer Mohammad Ullah, and District Facilitator of Activating Village Court project of UNDP Subash Chakma also attended the programme.
Meanwhile, Zila Parishad Chairman Kongjori Chowdhury distributed solidarity package among 604 families in Guimara Upazila of the district on the same day.
SID-CHTDF UNDP District Manager Priyator Chakma said they have planned to distribute solidarity package to 3,024 families in Dighinala, 2,599 in Matiranga, 1,761 in Laxmichhari, 1,596 in Ramgorh, 2,636 in Guimara, 3,452 in Khagrachhari Sadar, 3,405 in Mohalchhari, 2,962 in Panchhari, and 1,565 in Manikchhari upazilas till August 18 next.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
23,000 poor families to get food packages in Khagrachhari
No visible progress in Tk 280cr dam megaproject at Anwara
291 new corona cases reported in Rajshahi, Barishal
Subarnachar sub-registry office free of brokers
16 fined on different charges in 3 districts
Food water submerges ferry terminal in Shariatpur
Two lakh people marooned, 250 villages inundated in four upazilas of two dists
Mentally-challenged girl raped at Companiganj


Latest News
Bangladesh could be plunged into humanitarian crisis for floods: Guardian
Garments to get another Tk 3,000cr loan to pay workers salaries for July
Malaysia arrests Rayhan who spoke of migrant workers' mistreatment
US may deport Bangabandhu's killer Rashed Chowdhury
Fire doused at multi-storeyed building in Uttara
Depp was on cocaine and whiskey 'bender', says Heard
Transportation of dead bodies: 7 injured in clash at DMCH, 5 held
India: Three-year-old raped, killed in Madhya Pradesh
India administers first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Three die with coronavirus infection in Jhenidah
Most Read News
Why always a woman?
UP chairman among 4 killed in Diabari, Teknaf 'gunfights'
US may deport Bangabandhu's killer Rashed Chowdhury
Malaysia arrests Rayhan who spoke of migrant workers' mistreatment
Freedom of speech in time of corona
COVID-19: 2,548 cases, 35 deaths in 24 hrs
Hagia Sophia to welcome Muslims for Friday prayers after 86 yrs
Bangladesh could be plunged into humanitarian crisis for floods: Guardian
Garments to get another Tk 3,000cr loan to pay workers salaries for July
Is Britain dancing to USA’s tunes?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft