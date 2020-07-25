23,000 poor families to get food packages in Khagrachhari





Ministry of Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) Affairs has taken this imitative considering Covid-19 pandemic under the Strengthening Inclusive Development (SID) project that is being implemented in CHT with the financial assistance of DANIDA-USAID of United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Local lawmaker and district Awami League (AL) President Kujendra Lal Tripura formally inaugurated the package distribution in remote Shantipur area under Dighinala Upazila of the district on Thursday.

"We are expressing our gratitude to the ministry and the DANIDA-USAID as they are standing beside our poor people with assistance," said Kujendra Lal Tripura, urging people to use each inch of cultivable lands to prevent food crisis.









Later, he distributed solidarity package to 1,210 families of some 65 villages. Each family got 15 kg rice, 2 kg pulses, 1 kg salt and onion, 1 litre soya bean oil, 5 kg potato, two soaps, seven packets of different vegetable seeds, four face masks, and two posters.

Among others, Zila Parishad Member Advocate Ashutosh Chakma, Dighinala Upazila Chairman Mohammad Kashem, Upazila Nirbahi Officer Mohammad Ullah, and District Facilitator of Activating Village Court project of UNDP Subash Chakma also attended the programme.

Meanwhile, Zila Parishad Chairman Kongjori Chowdhury distributed solidarity package among 604 families in Guimara Upazila of the district on the same day.

