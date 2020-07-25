Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 25 July, 2020, 7:58 AM
latest
Home Countryside

No visible progress in Tk 280cr dam megaproject at Anwara

Published : Saturday, 25 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Our Correspondent

No visible progress in Tk 280cr dam megaproject at Anwara

No visible progress in Tk 280cr dam megaproject at Anwara

ANWARA, CHATTOGRAM, July 24: People of several villages in the coastal area of Raipur Union in Anwara Upazila of the district are suffering due to no visible progress in Tk 280 crore dam megaproject.
As a result, unusual tide water is entering through the broken dam and flooding houses and croplands. Humans and domestic animals have been affected with various diseases. These affected people are yet to get any government relief.
Officials of Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) visited the dam recently.
BWDB sources said the renovation work of the two-kilometre long dam started two years back. Although there were instructions to build the dam by filling soil first and then installing CC blocks and geo-tubes, no progress was found.
It is part of 43 projects worth Tk 280 crore in Anwara coastal area and Karnafuli Upazila. The contractor for the project is Hassan & Brothers.
BWDB sources said tenders worth Tk 280 crore were called in this connection.
Although the project term has expired in June, there is no visible progress.
Locals said the contractor Hasan & Brothers got the approval to build the dam in Raipur. After exerting party influence, an influential local Awami League (AL) leader took it as a sub-contract.
When contacted, the contractor repeatedly hung up the phone.
Locals complained the contractor committed the corruption by managing some BWDB officials and local influential people.
Despite protests by the conscious society of the area, no benefits are coming. On the contrary, the protesters are being harassed with false charges.
In this connection, Raipur Union AL President Amin Sharif said, "I took the responsibility of overseeing the entire project on behalf of the contractor. I tried my best to give the people a durable embankment before the current monsoon season. But the contractor worked slowly."
Meanwhile, Executive Engineer of Chattogram BWDB Toyan Kumar Tripura claimed, about 80 per cent of the work on the ongoing embankment renovation has been completed.
"I have again sent a proposal to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council for allocation of Tk 150 crore. We hope to solve the problem before the next monsoon season," he added.
BWDB Sub-Divisional Engineer (Additional Charge) Anupam Das said only 70 pc of the CC block work has been done on the embankment.
BWDB Deputy Assistant Engineer Faizul Islam said the contractor has applied to the concerned company for extending the project term.
When asked, he said the contractor has completed about 55 pc of the work.
No. 6 Raipur Union Parishad member Jahedul Islam expressed his displeasure and said the contractor committed corruption in constructing the dam.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
23,000 poor families to get food packages in Khagrachhari
No visible progress in Tk 280cr dam megaproject at Anwara
291 new corona cases reported in Rajshahi, Barishal
Subarnachar sub-registry office free of brokers
16 fined on different charges in 3 districts
Food water submerges ferry terminal in Shariatpur
Two lakh people marooned, 250 villages inundated in four upazilas of two dists
Mentally-challenged girl raped at Companiganj


Latest News
Bangladesh could be plunged into humanitarian crisis for floods: Guardian
Garments to get another Tk 3,000cr loan to pay workers salaries for July
Malaysia arrests Rayhan who spoke of migrant workers' mistreatment
US may deport Bangabandhu's killer Rashed Chowdhury
Fire doused at multi-storeyed building in Uttara
Depp was on cocaine and whiskey 'bender', says Heard
Transportation of dead bodies: 7 injured in clash at DMCH, 5 held
India: Three-year-old raped, killed in Madhya Pradesh
India administers first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Three die with coronavirus infection in Jhenidah
Most Read News
Why always a woman?
UP chairman among 4 killed in Diabari, Teknaf 'gunfights'
US may deport Bangabandhu's killer Rashed Chowdhury
Malaysia arrests Rayhan who spoke of migrant workers' mistreatment
Freedom of speech in time of corona
COVID-19: 2,548 cases, 35 deaths in 24 hrs
Hagia Sophia to welcome Muslims for Friday prayers after 86 yrs
Bangladesh could be plunged into humanitarian crisis for floods: Guardian
Garments to get another Tk 3,000cr loan to pay workers salaries for July
Is Britain dancing to USA’s tunes?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft