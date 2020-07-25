

No visible progress in Tk 280cr dam megaproject at Anwara

As a result, unusual tide water is entering through the broken dam and flooding houses and croplands. Humans and domestic animals have been affected with various diseases. These affected people are yet to get any government relief.

Officials of Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) visited the dam recently.

BWDB sources said the renovation work of the two-kilometre long dam started two years back. Although there were instructions to build the dam by filling soil first and then installing CC blocks and geo-tubes, no progress was found.

It is part of 43 projects worth Tk 280 crore in Anwara coastal area and Karnafuli Upazila. The contractor for the project is Hassan & Brothers.

BWDB sources said tenders worth Tk 280 crore were called in this connection.

Although the project term has expired in June, there is no visible progress.

Locals said the contractor Hasan & Brothers got the approval to build the dam in Raipur. After exerting party influence, an influential local Awami League (AL) leader took it as a sub-contract.

When contacted, the contractor repeatedly hung up the phone.

Locals complained the contractor committed the corruption by managing some BWDB officials and local influential people.

Despite protests by the conscious society of the area, no benefits are coming. On the contrary, the protesters are being harassed with false charges.

In this connection, Raipur Union AL President Amin Sharif said, "I took the responsibility of overseeing the entire project on behalf of the contractor. I tried my best to give the people a durable embankment before the current monsoon season. But the contractor worked slowly."

Meanwhile, Executive Engineer of Chattogram BWDB Toyan Kumar Tripura claimed, about 80 per cent of the work on the ongoing embankment renovation has been completed.

"I have again sent a proposal to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council for allocation of Tk 150 crore. We hope to solve the problem before the next monsoon season," he added.

BWDB Sub-Divisional Engineer (Additional Charge) Anupam Das said only 70 pc of the CC block work has been done on the embankment.

BWDB Deputy Assistant Engineer Faizul Islam said the contractor has applied to the concerned company for extending the project term.

When asked, he said the contractor has completed about 55 pc of the work.

No. 6 Raipur Union Parishad member Jahedul Islam expressed his displeasure and said the contractor committed corruption in constructing the dam.















ANWARA, CHATTOGRAM, July 24: People of several villages in the coastal area of Raipur Union in Anwara Upazila of the district are suffering due to no visible progress in Tk 280 crore dam megaproject.As a result, unusual tide water is entering through the broken dam and flooding houses and croplands. Humans and domestic animals have been affected with various diseases. These affected people are yet to get any government relief.Officials of Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) visited the dam recently.BWDB sources said the renovation work of the two-kilometre long dam started two years back. Although there were instructions to build the dam by filling soil first and then installing CC blocks and geo-tubes, no progress was found.It is part of 43 projects worth Tk 280 crore in Anwara coastal area and Karnafuli Upazila. The contractor for the project is Hassan & Brothers.BWDB sources said tenders worth Tk 280 crore were called in this connection.Although the project term has expired in June, there is no visible progress.Locals said the contractor Hasan & Brothers got the approval to build the dam in Raipur. After exerting party influence, an influential local Awami League (AL) leader took it as a sub-contract.When contacted, the contractor repeatedly hung up the phone.Locals complained the contractor committed the corruption by managing some BWDB officials and local influential people.Despite protests by the conscious society of the area, no benefits are coming. On the contrary, the protesters are being harassed with false charges.In this connection, Raipur Union AL President Amin Sharif said, "I took the responsibility of overseeing the entire project on behalf of the contractor. I tried my best to give the people a durable embankment before the current monsoon season. But the contractor worked slowly."Meanwhile, Executive Engineer of Chattogram BWDB Toyan Kumar Tripura claimed, about 80 per cent of the work on the ongoing embankment renovation has been completed."I have again sent a proposal to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council for allocation of Tk 150 crore. We hope to solve the problem before the next monsoon season," he added.BWDB Sub-Divisional Engineer (Additional Charge) Anupam Das said only 70 pc of the CC block work has been done on the embankment.BWDB Deputy Assistant Engineer Faizul Islam said the contractor has applied to the concerned company for extending the project term.When asked, he said the contractor has completed about 55 pc of the work.No. 6 Raipur Union Parishad member Jahedul Islam expressed his displeasure and said the contractor committed corruption in constructing the dam.