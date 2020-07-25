291 new corona cases reported in Rajshahi, Barishal





RAJSHAHI: Some 212 more people have contracted coronavirus in the division in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus to 10,689 here.

Divisional Director of Health Dr Gopendra Nath Acharya confirmed the information on Wednesday noon.

Of the newly infected people, 84 are in Bogura, 71 in Rajshahi, 47 in Sirajganj, four in Joypurhat, three in Pabna, two in Naogaon and one in Natore districts.

So far, 4,856 people have been recovered from the virus while 141 died of it in the division.

BARISHAL: Some 79 people have been infected with coronavirus in the division in the last 24 hours till Tuesday noon, taking the total number of virus cases to 5,072 here.

Two more patients also died during this period, raising the number of total death to 97 in the division.

The deceased were from Patuakhali and Barguna districts.

Both died at Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital in the last 24 hours while undergoing treatment.

Divisional Health Department sources said so far, 2,750 people have been recovered from the virus till Tuesday noon.

Among the total cases, a total of 2,211 people were infected with the virus while 37 died of it in Barishal District.















