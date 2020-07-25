

Subarnachar sub-registry office free of brokers

The picture of the sub-registry office has changed after the present Sub-Registrar Fazlul Haque joined in.

Presently, land owners and buyers of the upazila have been freed of any old practice of hassles in the land registration office. They no longer have to rely on brokers or others. Both owners and buyers are fixing land prices and accordingly the land mutation is being settled.

A number of locals and land owners including Anwar Hossain, Selim and Rafiq Ullah at Charpanaullah, and Shipon, Yusuf, Jamal Uddin and Abu Taher at Paschim Char Jabbar said, after being deprived of illicit facilities, a section of the brokers have indulged in demeaning the changed atmosphere of the office.

A recent visit found a land owner Rahim Mia coming from Char Kazi Mokhles wanted to sell his 20-decimal land. At that time, the buyer Abul Hossain was present. He said no other fees except the government fee are required.

He was echoed by another Abu Solaiman of Paschim Char Jabbar. He said he has paid the official fee only to register 40-decimal land. None demanded even a penny beyond it.

Yet the Sub-Registrar Fazlul Haque said, "We are facing some barriers. It becomes difficult to check land documents and understand the true ownership of the land. So, online system is urgent."

Meanwhile, officers and employees of the office are suffering in carrying out their daily works due to lack of necessary furniture and facilities.

If the office is provided with adequate facilities, the government will get fair revenue, said Upazila Awami League President Advocate Omar Faruk.

He said the office is being run at a rented building. If there is a permanent building, it will bring in more welfare for the people.

A local Main Uddin said, since the joining of the new sub-registrar, the office is working spontaneously under a changed decorum of transparency and accountability.

Meanwhile, when people are getting smooth services and locals like Main Uddin are encouraging the changed scenario of this land registration office, a section of the old brokers has been after them.















