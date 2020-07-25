16 fined on different charges in 3 districts





DAULATKHAN, BHOLA: A mobile court here on Thursday fined eight traders in Daulatkhan Upazila of the district on various charges.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer and Executive Magistrate Jeetendra Kumar Nath led the hour-long mobile court and fined five traders Tk 18,000 for selling LP gas violating the rules, two traders Tk 1,000 each for not wearing masks and another one fined Tk 5,OOO for selling current nets.

RAJSHAHI: A mobile court here on Thursday fined seven persons for defying health guidelines including not wearing face masks.

The mobile court led by Assistant Commissioner (AC) and Executive Magistrate Tariqul Islam conducted separate drives in Shaheb Bazar Zero-point, New Market and RDA market areas in the city and fined seven persons Tk 1,900 for defying the government health guidelines.

MIRZAPUR, TANGAIL: A mobile court here on Monday afternoon fined a fake doctor Tk 1 lakh in Mirzapur Upazila of the district.

The fined person is Syed Masudul Islam Masud.

Local sources said Masudul Islam treated patients introducing himself as dental specialist. He had been conducting medical practices without any institutional certificates.

On information, the mobile court led by AC Land and Executive Magistrate Md Zubair Hossain raided Shantona Dental Care in the afternoon, and fined him.









Executive Magistrate Zubair said Masudul Islam was fined as he could now show any valid documents on behalf of his practice.





