

Food water submerges ferry terminal in Shariatpur

The food water submerged the Narsinghapur ferry terminal on the Shariatpur section of the Shariatpur-Chandpur waterway. More than 300 vehicles are stuck on the one kilometre long road in Shariatpur part as the terminal has been closed due to severe flooding in the river.

The pontoon of the ghat went under three to four foot deep water, and so the vehicles could not move on the ferry. Passengers are suffering much.

Jitu Mia Bepary, lessee of the Shariatpur section of the Shariatpur-Chandpur ferry terminal, said the Shariatpur-Chandpur ferry service has been disrupted as the pontoon in the Shariatpur section of the ferry terminal went under water. It is impossible to move any vehicle on the ferry.

Besides, due to the closure of Kawrakandi ferry terminal, there is extra traffic pressure on this ghat. More than 300 freight and other vehicles are stuck there.

He urged the authorities concerned to raise the ghat immediately.

Besides, different parts of the Shariatpur-Mawa Road and the main road of Shariatpur have gone under two to three foot water, snapping the traffic movement.

Meanwhile, the flood water is entering different areas of Shariatpur Municipality and nearby villages.















