Two lakh people marooned, 250 villages inundated in four upazilas of two dists





BOGURA: The flood water in the Bangali River at Sariakandi Upazila of the district is rising but that in the Jamuna River is falling.

The flood situations in Sariakandi, Sonatala and Dhunat upazilas remain unchanged.

The people who have taken shelter on dams and high grounds in different areas are living under the open sky.

In these three upazilas, 1,27,875 people of 31,836 families have been marooned. A total of 158 villages in 19 unions have been inundated.

The water level in the Jamuna River touched 128cm at Sariakandi point. On Monday last, Jamuna flowed 95cm above danger mark at Sariakandi point while Bangali flowed 9cm below the danger mark at the same point.

Executive Engineer of Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) in Bogura Mahbubur Rahman said, reducing by 3cm at Mathurapara point on Monday, Jamuna is now flowing 95cm above the danger mark. Water in the Jamuna River fell by 33cm during the second-term flood.

They are monitoring the flood-hit areas regularly, he added.

Though the flood water is falling, the plight of the victims has not reduced. Most people in the inundated houses are living on bamboo-made platforms.

Sources at the office of District Relief Officer Azhar Mondal said, this year's flood submerged 158 villages and marooned 1.5 lakh people of 31,836 families. So far, crops in 8,831 hectares of land have been damaged.

The sources also said they have already distributed 400 metric tons of rice, 300 packets of dry food, baby foods worth Tk 2 lakh, and dry foods worth Tk 2 lakh among the affected families.

Besides, acute crisis of fodder has broken out as the grazing lands are under water.

The flood started in the upazila on July 25 last. The flood water started receding within one week, but it worsened again after the second-term flood. So, the plight of people has gone up again.

NAGESHWARI, KURIGRAM: At least 50,000 people of 6,570 families in 55 villages under 10 unions of Nageshwari Upazila in the district have been marooned.

A total of 205 families of the upazila have lost their houses and belongings due to the erosion of the Dudhkumar and the Brahmaputra rivers.

The flood water entered localities on June 26 last following rise in water level in Brahmaputra, Dudhkumar, Fulkumar, Gangadhar, Sangkosh and other internal rivers, caused by heavy rain and onrush of water from upstream.

The submerged unions include Bamandanga, Berubari, Kaliganj, Bhitorband, Nunkhawa, Narayanpur, Kochakata, Kedar, Ballabherkash and Raiganj unions.

Though the flood water started receding but houses and roads are yet to emerge again from inundation. No change is visible in the localities. There is water everywhere.

Crisis of drinking water has broken out in many areas as 4,210 tube-wells have gone under water.

Cooking is being done setting ovens on banana rafts. The affected people are spending their nights on raised platforms.

Domestic animals have been shifted on high grounds. Fodder crisis has broken out as the grazing lands have been submerged.

All communications remained suspended as the roads are under water. A total of 14 km road has been broken.

Fisheries and agriculture sectors have suffered massive damages. Fishes and fries worth Tk 1,65,42,000 of 664 ponds have been washed away. Transplanted Aman seedbeds in 100 hectares, Aush paddies in 120 ha, and vegetables fields in 55 ha have been submerged and damaged.

Now, the demand for relief is increasing as the flood is lingering. In many areas, relief is yet to reach.

People of Senpara Village under Bamandanga Union and Purba Sanjuarvita Village in Nageshwari Municipality Madhusudan Sen, Subol Chandra, Shahidul Islam and Hamidul Islam said they have got no relief yet.

Upazila Project Implementation Officer Mofakkharul Islam said they have distributed 96 metric tons of rice, cash Tk 8.10 lakh and 600 packets of dry food among the flood victims.

He also said preparation is going on to distribute baby foods worth Tk 1.55 lakh among 380 families. A total of Tk 40,000 has been allocated for buying fodder.

He added that they have applied for more allocation.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Noor Ahmed Masum said, "Soon after getting relief, we are distributing it instantly among the affected people. We have asked for more relief."

Upazila Chairman Mostafa Zaman said, "Relief assistance could not be reached to all areas due to inadequate allocation. Yet I am trying every day to reach rice, pulse and dry food to the flood victims."















At least 1,77,875 people have been marooned and 253 villages inundated in four upazilas of two districts- Bogura and Kurigram, due to increase in flood water.BOGURA: The flood water in the Bangali River at Sariakandi Upazila of the district is rising but that in the Jamuna River is falling.The flood situations in Sariakandi, Sonatala and Dhunat upazilas remain unchanged.The people who have taken shelter on dams and high grounds in different areas are living under the open sky.In these three upazilas, 1,27,875 people of 31,836 families have been marooned. A total of 158 villages in 19 unions have been inundated.The water level in the Jamuna River touched 128cm at Sariakandi point. On Monday last, Jamuna flowed 95cm above danger mark at Sariakandi point while Bangali flowed 9cm below the danger mark at the same point.Executive Engineer of Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) in Bogura Mahbubur Rahman said, reducing by 3cm at Mathurapara point on Monday, Jamuna is now flowing 95cm above the danger mark. Water in the Jamuna River fell by 33cm during the second-term flood.They are monitoring the flood-hit areas regularly, he added.Though the flood water is falling, the plight of the victims has not reduced. Most people in the inundated houses are living on bamboo-made platforms.Sources at the office of District Relief Officer Azhar Mondal said, this year's flood submerged 158 villages and marooned 1.5 lakh people of 31,836 families. So far, crops in 8,831 hectares of land have been damaged.The sources also said they have already distributed 400 metric tons of rice, 300 packets of dry food, baby foods worth Tk 2 lakh, and dry foods worth Tk 2 lakh among the affected families.Besides, acute crisis of fodder has broken out as the grazing lands are under water.The flood started in the upazila on July 25 last. The flood water started receding within one week, but it worsened again after the second-term flood. So, the plight of people has gone up again.NAGESHWARI, KURIGRAM: At least 50,000 people of 6,570 families in 55 villages under 10 unions of Nageshwari Upazila in the district have been marooned.A total of 205 families of the upazila have lost their houses and belongings due to the erosion of the Dudhkumar and the Brahmaputra rivers.The flood water entered localities on June 26 last following rise in water level in Brahmaputra, Dudhkumar, Fulkumar, Gangadhar, Sangkosh and other internal rivers, caused by heavy rain and onrush of water from upstream.The submerged unions include Bamandanga, Berubari, Kaliganj, Bhitorband, Nunkhawa, Narayanpur, Kochakata, Kedar, Ballabherkash and Raiganj unions.Though the flood water started receding but houses and roads are yet to emerge again from inundation. No change is visible in the localities. There is water everywhere.Crisis of drinking water has broken out in many areas as 4,210 tube-wells have gone under water.Cooking is being done setting ovens on banana rafts. The affected people are spending their nights on raised platforms.Domestic animals have been shifted on high grounds. Fodder crisis has broken out as the grazing lands have been submerged.All communications remained suspended as the roads are under water. A total of 14 km road has been broken.Fisheries and agriculture sectors have suffered massive damages. Fishes and fries worth Tk 1,65,42,000 of 664 ponds have been washed away. Transplanted Aman seedbeds in 100 hectares, Aush paddies in 120 ha, and vegetables fields in 55 ha have been submerged and damaged.Now, the demand for relief is increasing as the flood is lingering. In many areas, relief is yet to reach.People of Senpara Village under Bamandanga Union and Purba Sanjuarvita Village in Nageshwari Municipality Madhusudan Sen, Subol Chandra, Shahidul Islam and Hamidul Islam said they have got no relief yet.Upazila Project Implementation Officer Mofakkharul Islam said they have distributed 96 metric tons of rice, cash Tk 8.10 lakh and 600 packets of dry food among the flood victims.He also said preparation is going on to distribute baby foods worth Tk 1.55 lakh among 380 families. A total of Tk 40,000 has been allocated for buying fodder.He added that they have applied for more allocation.Upazila Nirbahi Officer Noor Ahmed Masum said, "Soon after getting relief, we are distributing it instantly among the affected people. We have asked for more relief."Upazila Chairman Mostafa Zaman said, "Relief assistance could not be reached to all areas due to inadequate allocation. Yet I am trying every day to reach rice, pulse and dry food to the flood victims."