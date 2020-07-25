Mentally-challenged girl raped at Companiganj

NOAKHALI, July 24: A mentally-challenged girl has allegedly been raped in Companiganj Upazila of the district.

The girl's foster father filed a case on Wednesday night against an expatriate youth named Shiplu, 22.

In the case statement, he alleged that Shiplu took the girl, aged 18, to a fish farm in Charjatra Village when she was returning home from a tea stall on July 20 and violated the girl.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Companiganj Police Station (Investigation) Rabiul Haque said the girl was rescued.

She will be sent to hospital for medical test after giving statement at a court.

A police hunt is on to nab the accused, the OC added.













