

Boat market gains momentum in Sirajganj

Sirajganj is a flood-prone district. The Jamuna River floods it every year. For communication purposes, locals have to use boat. Centring this, boat markets sit at Natuarpara in Kazipur Upazila and Koijuri in Shahzadpur Upazila.

The boat is the main mode of communication for the riverside people of Shahzadpur, Chauhali, Kazipur, Sadar and Belkuchi upazilas in the district during the rainy season. But, they have to use boat even in other seasons also.

The boat markets at Natuarpara in Kazipur Upazila and Koijuri in Shahzadpur Upazila of the district have attracted a good number of buyers this season.

The traders bring and exhibit the boats of small, medium and big sizes on Koijuri Madrasa ground and at Natuarpara Haat. Besides, other boating tools are also exhibited. The trading goes on in full swing as well.

This year per piece boat is selling at Tk 3,000 to 15,000. Though the traditional boats such as "Kosha", "Bajra", and "Goyna" have disappeared, dinghy boats are selling usually in these seasonal haats.

A local Hashem Ali Bepary of Natuarpara Char said, inhabitants in their char require boats almost the whole year, but in the rainy season, the communication becomes impossible without boat.

A buyer Abu Sama from Bantiar Char in Shahzadpur Upazila said Jamuna floods his house's surroundings at the start of the rainy season every year. Then, going from one house to another requires boat.

Trader Jahangir of Char Koijuri Village said, due to the construction of new roads in rural areas and reduction of waterways after the rainy season, the boat markets have usually become seasonal.

Korban Ali of Gupiakhali Notun Para Village in Shahzadpur Upazila said, "Boat sale is our forefathers' business. We have boat factory in our house. Before the independence of the country, I would come to Koijuri Haat along with my father for selling boats. Then we would sell a 12-hand long dinghy at Tk 600 to 650. Now it sells at Tk 7,000."

He also said, "In the past the hobby for boat was high. At present it has declined in the wake of road development."

"Now the business is dull. The wage of makers is high. But, we can't quit forefathers' business," he pointed out.

A trader Abdur Razzak of Daya Bazaar in Shahzadpur Upazila said, "The price of boat has increased due to the increased wages of carpenter and the increased prices of wood. One maker has to be given Tk 500 per day. Despite that we get some orders for boats."

Koijuri Union Parishad Chairman Saiful Islam said, everyday, more than 100 dinghies are brought to the haat, and the sale is also well. But due to navigability crisis after the rainy season, the boats can be hardly run. Then the demand for boats falls and the boat making families have to live in hardship. This problem should be solved."















