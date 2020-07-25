Video
Two minors drown at Ranishankail

Published : Saturday, 25 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Our Correspondent

THAKURGAON, July 24: Two minor boys drowned in flood water in Bharania Ansardangi Village under Dharmagarh Union in Ranishankail Upazila of the district on Wednesday.
The deceased were identified as Rubel Mia, 12, son of Anarul Haque, and Rajel Mia, 10, son of Abdur Rahim, residents of the same area.
Local sources said Rubel and Rajel went missing in the flood water in the area at around 3pm while bathing.
After long search, a unit of Ranishankail Fire Service Station rescued their bodies in the afternoon.
Later, the bodies were handed over to the deceased's family members at night.
Officer-in-Charge of Ranishankail Police Station (PS) Abdul Mannan confirmed the incident adding that, two unnatural death cases were filed with the PS on Thursday in this connection.


