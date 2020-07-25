Two minors drown at Ranishankail





The deceased were identified as Rubel Mia, 12, son of Anarul Haque, and Rajel Mia, 10, son of Abdur Rahim, residents of the same area.

Local sources said Rubel and Rajel went missing in the flood water in the area at around 3pm while bathing.

After long search, a unit of Ranishankail Fire Service Station rescued their bodies in the afternoon.

Later, the bodies were handed over to the deceased's family members at night.

Officer-in-Charge of Ranishankail Police Station (PS) Abdul Mannan confirmed the incident adding that, two unnatural death cases were filed with the PS on Thursday in this connection.















