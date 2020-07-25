22 more contract corona in three districts





BAGERHAT: Some 14 more people have contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 489 here.

District Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr KM Humayun Kabir confirmed the information on Thursday.

Of the newly infected people, five are in Sharankhola, four in Fakirhat, three in Sadar and two in Morelganj upazilas.

So far, 292 people have been recovered from the virus while ten died of it in the district.

THAKURGAON: Seven more persons tested positive for coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 301 here.

District CS Dr Md Mahfuzar Rahman Sarker confirmed the information on Thursday afternoon.

Of the newly infected persons, four are in Sadar, two in Pirganj and one in Ranishankail upazilas.

So far, 216 people have been recovered from the virus while four died of it and three others died with the virus symptoms in the district, the CS added.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: President of Gafargaon Press Club and Longair Union Parishad Chairman Abdullah Al Amin Biplob in the upazila of the district tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday.

He has been also working as a here.

Abdullah Al Amin Biplob, a correspondent of Daily Samakal, has been suffering from coronavirus symptoms for a week.

Later, he tested positive for the virus on Thursday.

The Upazila Health Department has confirmed this information.

He is currently undergoing treatment at SK Hospital in Mymensingh, said the upazila health department sources.

Upazila Health and Family Welfare Officer Dr Mainuddin Khan Manik said a total of 68 people were infected with coronavirus in the upazila.









Of them, 63 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus while a person died of it.





