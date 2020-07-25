Three found dead in three districts





SREEMANGAL, MOULVIBAZAR: Police recovered the body of a farmer from a tee garden in Sreemangal Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Nurul Islam, 53, a farmer of Beltali Village under Sindurkhan Union in the upazila.

Locals spotted the body at section 3 of Amrail Chhara Tea Garden in the morning and informed police.

The family members said Nurul's son talked to him over mobile phone at around 2am as he did not return home till then. But, later, he could not be reached over the phone.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) (Investigation) of Sreemangal Police Station (PS) Sohel Rana confirmed the incident.

PATUAKHALI: Police recovered the hanging body of a woman from a hotel room in the district town on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Pinky, 24.

Police, however, detained one Rahat for interrogation.

Quoting the hotel employees, police said Rahat and Pinky, both residents of Khalishpur in Khulna, checked in a room of South King Hotel on Thursday morning identifying themselves as husband and wife.

On Friday morning, Rahat went outside to take morning meal.

But, after return, he found the room locked from inside and nine responded despite calling.

Being informed, police rushed there and found Pinky hanging from the ceiling fan.

Patuakhali Sadar PS OC Akhter Morshed confirmed the incident.

NATORE: Police recovered the decomposed body of a youth from the Padma River in Lalpur Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Police sources said locals saw the body was floating in the river near Ramkrishnopur Ghat of the Upazila and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body from there and took it in the PS.

Lalpur PS OC Salim Reza confirmed the incident adding that, the body was sent to Natore Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

















Three persons including a woman were found dead in separate incidents in three districts- Moulvibazar, Patuakhali and Natore, in two days.SREEMANGAL, MOULVIBAZAR: Police recovered the body of a farmer from a tee garden in Sreemangal Upazila of the district on Friday morning.The deceased was identified as Nurul Islam, 53, a farmer of Beltali Village under Sindurkhan Union in the upazila.Locals spotted the body at section 3 of Amrail Chhara Tea Garden in the morning and informed police.The family members said Nurul's son talked to him over mobile phone at around 2am as he did not return home till then. But, later, he could not be reached over the phone.Officer-in-Charge (OC) (Investigation) of Sreemangal Police Station (PS) Sohel Rana confirmed the incident.PATUAKHALI: Police recovered the hanging body of a woman from a hotel room in the district town on Friday morning.The deceased was identified as Pinky, 24.Police, however, detained one Rahat for interrogation.Quoting the hotel employees, police said Rahat and Pinky, both residents of Khalishpur in Khulna, checked in a room of South King Hotel on Thursday morning identifying themselves as husband and wife.On Friday morning, Rahat went outside to take morning meal.But, after return, he found the room locked from inside and nine responded despite calling.Being informed, police rushed there and found Pinky hanging from the ceiling fan.Patuakhali Sadar PS OC Akhter Morshed confirmed the incident.NATORE: Police recovered the decomposed body of a youth from the Padma River in Lalpur Upazila of the district on Wednesday.The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.Police sources said locals saw the body was floating in the river near Ramkrishnopur Ghat of the Upazila and informed police.Being informed, police recovered the body from there and took it in the PS.Lalpur PS OC Salim Reza confirmed the incident adding that, the body was sent to Natore Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.