3 electrocuted in 2 dists





GOPALGANJ: Two earth-cutting workers were electrocuted in Kashiani Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Gobinda Biswas, 35, son of Charan Biswas, and Sujit Samaddar, 40, son of Nepal Samaddar, residents of Pashchimpara Village in the upazila.

Local sources said the duo was coming to Singa Paschimpara Village by trawler in the afternoon. At that time, they came in contact with a live electric wire of a pillar, leaving them critically injured.

They were taken to 250-bed General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared them dead.

RAJSHAHI: An elderly man was electrocuted in Godagari Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Tarapada Rabidas, 60, a resident of Ramnagar Mahalla in the upazila.

Local sources said said some fishermen were fishing in the Padma River in the morning. Tarapada came in contact with a live electric wire when he touched an electric pole at around 6am, leaving him critically injured. Later, locals rescued him but he died on the way to hospital.









.





Three persons including an elderly man were electrocuted in two districts- Gopalganj and Rajshahi, on Thursday.GOPALGANJ: Two earth-cutting workers were electrocuted in Kashiani Upazila of the district on Thursday.The deceased were identified as Gobinda Biswas, 35, son of Charan Biswas, and Sujit Samaddar, 40, son of Nepal Samaddar, residents of Pashchimpara Village in the upazila.Local sources said the duo was coming to Singa Paschimpara Village by trawler in the afternoon. At that time, they came in contact with a live electric wire of a pillar, leaving them critically injured.They were taken to 250-bed General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared them dead.RAJSHAHI: An elderly man was electrocuted in Godagari Upazila of the district on Thursday.The deceased was identified as Tarapada Rabidas, 60, a resident of Ramnagar Mahalla in the upazila.Local sources said said some fishermen were fishing in the Padma River in the morning. Tarapada came in contact with a live electric wire when he touched an electric pole at around 6am, leaving him critically injured. Later, locals rescued him but he died on the way to hospital.