Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 25 July, 2020, 7:57 AM
latest
Home Countryside

3 electrocuted in 2 dists

Published : Saturday, 25 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Our Correspondents

Three persons including an elderly man were electrocuted in two districts- Gopalganj and Rajshahi, on Thursday.
GOPALGANJ: Two earth-cutting workers were electrocuted in Kashiani Upazila of the district on Thursday.
The deceased were identified as Gobinda Biswas, 35, son of Charan Biswas, and Sujit Samaddar, 40, son of Nepal Samaddar, residents of Pashchimpara Village in the upazila.
Local sources said the duo was coming to Singa Paschimpara Village by trawler in the afternoon. At that time, they came in contact with a live electric wire of a pillar, leaving them critically injured.
They were taken to 250-bed General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared them dead.
RAJSHAHI: An elderly man was electrocuted in Godagari Upazila of the district on Thursday.
The deceased was identified as Tarapada Rabidas, 60, a resident of Ramnagar Mahalla in the upazila.
Local sources said said some fishermen were fishing in the Padma River in the morning. Tarapada came in contact with a live electric wire when he touched an electric pole at around 6am, leaving him critically injured. Later, locals rescued him but he died on the way to hospital.




.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
23,000 poor families to get food packages in Khagrachhari
No visible progress in Tk 280cr dam megaproject at Anwara
291 new corona cases reported in Rajshahi, Barishal
Subarnachar sub-registry office free of brokers
16 fined on different charges in 3 districts
Food water submerges ferry terminal in Shariatpur
Two lakh people marooned, 250 villages inundated in four upazilas of two dists
Mentally-challenged girl raped at Companiganj


Latest News
Bangladesh could be plunged into humanitarian crisis for floods: Guardian
Garments to get another Tk 3,000cr loan to pay workers salaries for July
Malaysia arrests Rayhan who spoke of migrant workers' mistreatment
US may deport Bangabandhu's killer Rashed Chowdhury
Fire doused at multi-storeyed building in Uttara
Depp was on cocaine and whiskey 'bender', says Heard
Transportation of dead bodies: 7 injured in clash at DMCH, 5 held
India: Three-year-old raped, killed in Madhya Pradesh
India administers first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Three die with coronavirus infection in Jhenidah
Most Read News
Why always a woman?
UP chairman among 4 killed in Diabari, Teknaf 'gunfights'
US may deport Bangabandhu's killer Rashed Chowdhury
Malaysia arrests Rayhan who spoke of migrant workers' mistreatment
Freedom of speech in time of corona
COVID-19: 2,548 cases, 35 deaths in 24 hrs
Hagia Sophia to welcome Muslims for Friday prayers after 86 yrs
Bangladesh could be plunged into humanitarian crisis for floods: Guardian
Garments to get another Tk 3,000cr loan to pay workers salaries for July
Is Britain dancing to USA’s tunes?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft