KAWKHALI, PIROJPUR, July 24: A day-labourer died after falling from a tree in Kawkhali Upazila of the district on Thursday.

Deceased Abul Kalam Hawlader, 35, was the son of Abdus Salam of Jolagati Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Kalam fell onto ground from a rain tree while cutting it's boughs in the morning.

After rescue, local people whisked Kalam off to the local health complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.