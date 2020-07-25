8 die of coronavirus in seven districts





BARISHAL: Six persons died of coronavirus in five districts of the division in the last 48 hours till Friday noon.

Two persons died of coronavirus in the division in the last 24 hours till Friday noon, taking the total fatality cases to 105 here.

One of the deceased was a resident of Wazirpur Upazila in Barishal District and another from Sadar Upazila in Pirojpur.

Meanwhile, some 78 more people tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 5,280 here.

So far, 2,888 people have been recovered from the virus in the division.

Earlier, four persons died of coronavirus in the division in the last 24 hours till Thursday Noon.

Of the deceased, two persons, residents of Gournadi and Wazirpur upazilas in Barishal District, died at Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital, and the remaining two died at their homes in Patuakhali and Barguna districts.

Meanwhile, 130 more people were infected with coronavirus in the division, taking the total virus cases to 5,202 here.

So far, 2,790 people have been recovered from the virus here.

THAKURGAON: An elderly man died of coronavirus in Pirganj Upazila of the district on Thursday, taking the total fatality cases to four here.

The deceased, aged about 65, was a resident of Bhelator area in the upazila.

The deceased's family sources said he tested positive for the virus and died at Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital in the morning while undergoing treatment.

NOAKHALI: An elderly man died after being recovered from coronavirus in Kabirhat Upazila of the district.

The deceased was identified as Hazi Alam Mia, 69, a resident of Ward No. 2 in Narattampur Union of the upazila.

Medical Officer of Kabirhat Upazila Health Complex and Corona Focal Person Dr Sanjay Kumar Nath confirmed the death on Thursday noon.

He said Alam Mia tested positive for the virus on July 17. He was undergoing treatment at his home and made complete recovery within the next couple of days.

On July 21, he fell sick all of a sudden. Later, his family members took him to Samarita General Hospital in Dhaka, where he died on Tuesday evening while undergoing treatment.

He died of heart disease, said Dr Sanjay Kumar Nath.















Six persons died of coronavirus in Barishal Division and two others died in two districts- Thakurgaon and Noakhali, in four days.BARISHAL: Six persons died of coronavirus in five districts of the division in the last 48 hours till Friday noon.Two persons died of coronavirus in the division in the last 24 hours till Friday noon, taking the total fatality cases to 105 here.One of the deceased was a resident of Wazirpur Upazila in Barishal District and another from Sadar Upazila in Pirojpur.Meanwhile, some 78 more people tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 5,280 here.So far, 2,888 people have been recovered from the virus in the division.Earlier, four persons died of coronavirus in the division in the last 24 hours till Thursday Noon.Of the deceased, two persons, residents of Gournadi and Wazirpur upazilas in Barishal District, died at Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital, and the remaining two died at their homes in Patuakhali and Barguna districts.Meanwhile, 130 more people were infected with coronavirus in the division, taking the total virus cases to 5,202 here.So far, 2,790 people have been recovered from the virus here.THAKURGAON: An elderly man died of coronavirus in Pirganj Upazila of the district on Thursday, taking the total fatality cases to four here.The deceased, aged about 65, was a resident of Bhelator area in the upazila.The deceased's family sources said he tested positive for the virus and died at Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital in the morning while undergoing treatment.NOAKHALI: An elderly man died after being recovered from coronavirus in Kabirhat Upazila of the district.The deceased was identified as Hazi Alam Mia, 69, a resident of Ward No. 2 in Narattampur Union of the upazila.Medical Officer of Kabirhat Upazila Health Complex and Corona Focal Person Dr Sanjay Kumar Nath confirmed the death on Thursday noon.He said Alam Mia tested positive for the virus on July 17. He was undergoing treatment at his home and made complete recovery within the next couple of days.On July 21, he fell sick all of a sudden. Later, his family members took him to Samarita General Hospital in Dhaka, where he died on Tuesday evening while undergoing treatment.He died of heart disease, said Dr Sanjay Kumar Nath.