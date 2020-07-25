Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 25 July, 2020, 7:56 AM
latest
Home Countryside

8 die of coronavirus in seven districts

Published : Saturday, 25 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Our Correspondents

Six persons died of coronavirus in Barishal Division and two others died in two districts- Thakurgaon and Noakhali, in four days.
BARISHAL: Six persons died of coronavirus in five districts of the division in the last 48 hours till Friday noon.
Two persons died of coronavirus in the division in the last 24 hours till Friday noon, taking the total fatality cases to 105 here.
One of the deceased was a resident of Wazirpur Upazila in Barishal District and another from Sadar Upazila in Pirojpur.
Meanwhile, some 78 more people tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 5,280 here.
So far, 2,888 people have been recovered from the virus in the division.
Earlier, four persons died of coronavirus in the division in the last 24 hours till Thursday Noon.
Of the deceased, two persons, residents of Gournadi and Wazirpur upazilas in Barishal District, died at Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital, and the remaining two died at their homes in Patuakhali and Barguna districts.  
Meanwhile, 130 more people were infected with coronavirus in the division, taking the total virus cases to 5,202 here.
So far, 2,790 people have been recovered from the virus here.
THAKURGAON: An elderly man died of coronavirus in Pirganj Upazila of the district on Thursday, taking the total fatality cases to four here.
The deceased, aged about 65, was a resident of Bhelator area in the   upazila.
The deceased's family sources said he tested positive for the virus and died at Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital in the morning while undergoing treatment.
NOAKHALI: An elderly man died after being recovered from coronavirus in Kabirhat Upazila of the district.
The deceased was identified as Hazi Alam Mia, 69, a resident of Ward No. 2 in Narattampur Union of the upazila.  
Medical Officer of Kabirhat Upazila Health Complex and Corona Focal Person Dr Sanjay Kumar Nath confirmed the death on Thursday noon.
He said Alam Mia tested positive for the virus on July 17. He was undergoing treatment at his home and made complete recovery within the next couple of days.
On July 21, he fell sick all of a sudden. Later, his family members took him to Samarita General Hospital in Dhaka, where he died on Tuesday evening while undergoing treatment.
He died of heart disease, said Dr Sanjay Kumar Nath.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
23,000 poor families to get food packages in Khagrachhari
No visible progress in Tk 280cr dam megaproject at Anwara
291 new corona cases reported in Rajshahi, Barishal
Subarnachar sub-registry office free of brokers
16 fined on different charges in 3 districts
Food water submerges ferry terminal in Shariatpur
Two lakh people marooned, 250 villages inundated in four upazilas of two dists
Mentally-challenged girl raped at Companiganj


Latest News
Bangladesh could be plunged into humanitarian crisis for floods: Guardian
Garments to get another Tk 3,000cr loan to pay workers salaries for July
Malaysia arrests Rayhan who spoke of migrant workers' mistreatment
US may deport Bangabandhu's killer Rashed Chowdhury
Fire doused at multi-storeyed building in Uttara
Depp was on cocaine and whiskey 'bender', says Heard
Transportation of dead bodies: 7 injured in clash at DMCH, 5 held
India: Three-year-old raped, killed in Madhya Pradesh
India administers first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Three die with coronavirus infection in Jhenidah
Most Read News
Why always a woman?
UP chairman among 4 killed in Diabari, Teknaf 'gunfights'
US may deport Bangabandhu's killer Rashed Chowdhury
Malaysia arrests Rayhan who spoke of migrant workers' mistreatment
Freedom of speech in time of corona
COVID-19: 2,548 cases, 35 deaths in 24 hrs
Hagia Sophia to welcome Muslims for Friday prayers after 86 yrs
Bangladesh could be plunged into humanitarian crisis for floods: Guardian
Garments to get another Tk 3,000cr loan to pay workers salaries for July
Is Britain dancing to USA’s tunes?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft