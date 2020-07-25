

Sirajganj farmers worried over sale of sacrificial animals

Like other farmers across the country, they have also been hit by flood accompanied by corona situation.

While talking to this correspondent, farm owners, wholesalers, fisheries authorities and district administration officials have expressed similar apprehension.

The district is well-known for livestock resources. Targeting the Eid-ul-Azha, about 2.5 lakh animals have been prepared this year in nine upazilas including Shahzadpur, Belkuchi and Ullahpara.

Every year, wholesale traders from Khulna, Dhaka, Rangpur, Chattogram and other parts of the country come to purchase sacrificial animals, but this year, their number is less.

Makeshift haats are sitting in Dhaka. But it is not sure whether the expected trading will go on. Besides, transporting animals is being hampered.

A farm owner Borhan Uddin Sarker of Kandapara in Sirajganj Sadar Upazila said, "I prepare 100 to 150 oxen every year. This year, I have prepared 100. Normally, the buyers come from different areas of the country before two months of the Eid. But, this year, they are hardly coming. So far, I have sold ten oxen."

He also said not only the buyers' response is poor, but cheaper rates of the cattle are also being offered.

Expressing his concern for thin customers and poor prices, he said, their rearing costs are increasing with spending about Tk 400 against per cow daily.

Another farmer Rakib Sheikh of Raidaulatpur in Kamarkhand Upazila said, "I have prepared 25 cows. I have got assurance about 15 cows while the rest 10 are pending yet. I am sceptical about selling these."

Farmer Sajib of Boropangasi in Ullahpara Upazila said, "Every year, parties from Dhaka and Chattogram take away cows directly from my farm. This year, they have assured to buy 10 to 12 cows. But, it is not certain whether they will buy the cows due to corona situation."

Trader Salam Sheikh of Shahzadpur Upazila said, "I have prepared 25 cows for selling in Dhaka this year. If I cannot sell these, I will incur huge loss."

Lessee of Talgachhi Haat in Shahzadpur Upazila Saiful Islam said the presence of customers is not up to the expected level.

District Livestock Officer Dr Akhteruzzaman Bhuiyan said, the animals produced here have huge demand in the country.

He also said 2.5 lakh of animals have been prepared this year in the district. If customers' arrival is dull, they will incur loss.

He added awareness is being imparted about abiding by health and safety rules in the haats.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Faruk Ahmed said, "We are also concerned about the health and safety rules at the haats."

He also said they are encouraging all to buy and sell cattle using online platforms.















