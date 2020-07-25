Video
Harry, Meghan sue paparazzi

Published : Saturday, 25 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

WASHINGTON, July 24: Britain's Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, filed a lawsuit in California on Thursday against unnamed paparazzi photographers for allegedly taking "illegal" photographs of their son, Archie.
The lawsuit, filed in Superior Court of the State of California, County of Los Angeles, cited "serial intrusions" of privacy of the couple's 14-month old child, and came as a measure to protect him from the "manufactured feeding frenzy."
In April, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex told Britain's biggest tabloids, including The Sun, and Daily Mail, that there would be "zero engagement" with them in future because of their false and invasive coverage.    -REUTERS



