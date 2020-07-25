US passes $740.5b defense bill





WASHINGTON, July 24: The US Senate on Thursday passed a $740.5 billion bill setting Pentagon priorities, but which President Trump has threatened to veto over a provision that removes Confederate names from military bases.The Senate's version of the National Defense Authorization Act for critical defense spending passed by a vote of 86 to 14, a veto-proof result that saw several Republicans defy the president and support the base-renaming measure.The House of Representatives approved its own version of the bill, which also included a provision to rename several US bases named after Confederate generals who fought on the pro-slavery side of the 1861-1865 Civil War.The House vote was also well beyond the two-thirds necessary to override a presidential veto, setting up a likely clash with the White House. The two chambers will now negotiate a compromise version of the bill. -AFP