Saturday, 25 July, 2020, 7:56 AM
US passes $740.5b defense bill

Published : Saturday, 25 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

WASHINGTON, July 24: The US Senate on Thursday passed a $740.5 billion bill setting Pentagon priorities, but which President Trump has threatened to veto over a provision that removes Confederate names from military bases.
The Senate's version of the National Defense Authorization Act for critical defense spending passed by a vote of 86 to 14, a veto-proof result that saw several Republicans defy the president and support the base-renaming measure.
The House of Representatives approved its own version of the bill, which also included a provision to rename several US bases named after Confederate generals who fought on the pro-slavery side of the 1861-1865 Civil War.
The House vote was also well beyond the two-thirds necessary to override a presidential veto, setting up a likely clash with the White House. The two chambers will now negotiate a compromise version of the bill.    -AFP


